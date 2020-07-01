Facemasks

Eastern Ontario region to require face masks for all indoor spaces

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit's medical officer said that face masks will be mandatory in all indoor public spaces in the coming week.

Toronto mayor will meet with GTA mayors to discuss future of face masks

Toronto Mayor John Tory plans to virtually meet with the other mayors of the GTA to discuss encouraging the use of face masks in most public settings.

Doug Ford encourages Ontarians to wear non-medical masks 'when possible'

"Face coverings are better than no face covering at all, so we recommend it. Non-medical meaning N95 masks, please leave those for health care workers," said Ford.

Canada running out of masks again thanks to botched purchase from China

Among the products that have dropped in quantity are N95 masks, which Mills says are in "very limited production."

Trudeau minister defends pro-China stance after broken medical equipment

François-Philippe Champagne has had to defend his warm thanks to the Chinese regime after they sent Canada broken medical equipment.

China's envoy to Canada praises Trudeau for not attacking Beijing

China's envoy to Canada has said they appreciate Canada's treatment of the regime, and accused the United States of "smearing" his country.

Taiwan sends Canada 500,000 masks, still banned from WHO

Taiwan has sent 500,000 desperately needed surgical masks to Canada which will go to the most vulnerable Canadians and medical professionals.

Trudeau government claims China will replace one million faulty masks

Chinese suppliers have said they will replace the shoddy medical equipment they sent Canada in one of their "mask diplomacy" missions.

62,000 Chinese surgical masks recalled in Toronto due to low quality

The City of Toronto is recalling some 62,000 Chinese-made surgical masks that were distributed to long-term care homes after they were discovered to be defective.

Doug Ford visits auto part manufacturer, delivers 1000 new respirator masks

These masks are important as they are crucially similar to the desperately needed N95 masks.

BREAKING: Doug Ford SLAMS President Trump over 3M decision

Doug Ford has criticized Donald Trump, saying he was "disappointed" in his actions after he pressured an American company to stop selling masks to Canada.

Should you wear a face mask or not?

With so many differing opinions on who should wear a facemask and when, the responsibility is on each of to make the best decision for ourselves and our families.

The media mocks the My Pillow guy as he helps save America

Lindell is a former drug addict who found God, worked hard and has done more for Americans in the coronavirus crisis than all of the bluecheck verified pundits combined.

