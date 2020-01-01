Fake News

NBC tries and fails to get The Federalist banned from Google

Collaboration between NBC and a foreign entity intent on taking down media platforms with which it disagrees does not speak highly of their journalistic practices.

Global News claims Donald Trump fled from ‘female reporters’⁠—it’s not true

Global News has gone off the deep end of fake news in accusing President Donald Trump of turning away from a reporter because she is a woman.

Woman who said Dr. Fauci assaulted her now says Jacob Wohl paid her to say it

A woman was allegedly paid by Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman to accuse Dr. Anthony Fauci of sexual assault

Liberal MP tweets fake news announcing $3 billion dollar coronavirus fund for bees

Liberal MP Ramesh Sangha announced a new, multi-billion dollar Canadian Emergency Apiary Benefit program. He later had to apologize for fake news.

Politico BUSTED for false Trump story about debt to Bank of China

For all intents and purposes, Politico has issued a retraction of an explosive article from last week that claimed that President Donald Trump owed tens of millions of dollars to the Bank of China

WATCH: CBC embarrasses themselves while trying to combat coronavirus 'misinformation'

The CBC wants to put an end to misinformation during the coronavirus era. If only they weren’t so prolific themselves when it comes to spreading misinformation.

Trump calls out fake news, so they demand a boycott

Following Trump's outing this evening at the White House daily briefing on coronavirus, #BoycottTrumpPressConferences began to trend, quickly reaching 40,000 tweets at the time of writing.

Journalists spread misinformation that made coronavirus crisis worse

CTV’s own “science and technology expert,” the aptly-named Dan Riskin, seemed to discourage people from avoiding international travel, claiming that “planes are a really good environment for not spreading disease.”

WATCH: Trump SLAMS journalist for sensationalist question

President Trump called a journalists question "very nasty", after the journalist said that he was giving Americans "a false sense of hope."

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again

Maggie Haberman, New York Times award winning journalist, has been spreading fake news via Twitter with a post about Daniel Radcliffe having coronavirus.

FAKE NEWS: Global spreads disinformation while trying to ‘fact check’ Trump

While attempting to “fact check” a lighthearted joke by President Trump, Global spread false information claiming that he called the coronavirus a “hoax.”

CNN hates Bernie Sanders but they hate Project Veritas more

CNN could have easily used Project Veritas’s story to their advantage, Unfortunately, their pride got in the way.

Disgraced freelancer falsely claims peaceful Virginia 2A rally wasn’t “peaceful”

Talia Lavin made the false claim in GQ magazine. One can see now why Lavin was forced to resign from her position as fact-checker at the New Yorker.

FAKE NEWS: CBC, CTV falsely claim Stephen Harper called for ‘regime change’ in Iran

CBC, our national state broadcaster, falsely claimed that former Prime Minister Stephen Harper called for “regime change.” CTV made a similar claim.

Multiple news outlets run false story about Texas church shooting

A syndicated Reuters article that ran in The New York Times and many other outlets spread false information about the recent Texas church shooting.

