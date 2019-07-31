Federal

Censorship coming under proposed Canadian Communications Commission

Empowering bureaucrats to censor what they feel to be “hateful” will stifle the liberty that permits a free society to flourish.

Ghosts of past, present create haunting future for Trudeau minority

Trudeau faces past domestic and foreign challenges and scandals that Conservatives plan to resurrect.

“Dubious, bizarre lawyering” nets First Nation federal court rebuke, $2000 fine in anti-TMX challenge

According to Stratas’ latest decision, the First Nations’ application strayed well beyond addressing this core matter at least seven times – including that Stratas be removed from the appeal panel altogether.

Liberal denial of Trudeau buying drinks for Faith Goldy not adding up

The Liberals have decided that this election should be fought over whether people should be driven from public life based on the life decisions of people that they once knew.

WATCH: Kevin O’ Leary roasts Trudeau’s performance on the economy

“He’s just very inept at managing. He’s a bad manager. He’s a bad fiduciary. He doesn’t have any skill sets. He’s never experienced what it’s like to manage such a complex thing [such] as the Canadian economy,” said O’Leary.

First election debate fires off with empty podium standing in for Trudeau

Looming over tonight’s federal leader’s debate hosted by Macleans and CityTV was the absence of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Trudeau’s Rideau Hall visit and official campaign launch tale of contradictions

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s visit to Governor General Julie Payette Wednesday morning to ask that she dissolve Parliament and plunge the country into its 43rd general election, evoked the contradiction inherent behind his tenure as leader of our G7 nation.

Greens surpass NDP in latest poll and Liberals lead by four points over Conservatives

According to a Mainstreet Research poll released on September 10, the Green Party has overtaken the NDP and now sit at 11 percent.

Trudeau to call start of election tomorrow

According to sources, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to visit the Governor General of Canada at Rideau Hall tomorrow to officially request the start of the 2019 election.

Liberals breaking Elections Act rules: Conservative ethics critic

At issue with respect to McKenna’s Aug. 26 event or those Kent outlines in his letter, is the use of public funds by ministers for partisan purposes; prohibited under the Elections Act.

Federal Court to hear six challenges to Trudeau’s approval of Trans Mountain Pipeline

The Federal Court of Appeal has decided that it will hear six challenges to the Trudeau government’s approval of the Trans Mountain Pipeline.

Trudeau will not participate in majority of debates

Trudeau will not participate in debates hosted by Maclean’s, Munk Debates, and the TVA.

Sloppy vetting for Trudeau advert exposes lobbyist, raises more questions about PM’s ethics

The prominent appearance of a lobbying firm’s senior consultant in the Liberal Party’s new election advert raises more questions about whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes conflict of interest rules seriously, or not.

Absolutely ludicrous: Steel union boss rips Liberal tariff-rollback on Chinese steel for LNG projects

Back in June 2017, and at the urging of the USW, the Canadian International Trade Tribunal concluded its investigation into China’s dumping and levied duties against its steel.

Conservative Party exposes Liberal hypocrisy on gay marriage after botched Scheer smear

Conservative Party exposes Liberal hypocrisy on gay marriage after botched Scheer smear

What the Toronto Star article didn’t mention, however, was that Ralph Goodale himself and numerous other Liberals have voted in opposition to gay marriage.

