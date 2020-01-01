Feminism

BREAKING: Trudeau government gives $159 MILLION to developing countries for feminism, coronavirus

The funding is also in line with the Trudeau government's stance on the international fight for feminism.

WATCH: Mexico City feminists accidentally firebomb THEMSELVES in pro-abortion protest

A viral video shows a protestor tossing a Molotov cocktail at the president's residency — an attempt which swiftly backfired.

Radical trans activists silence women’s speech in peace-loving Vermont

Vermont was once a bastion for feminist liberties, and though trans activists wish to stop us from speaking, we will not be silenced.

Who is feminism for? Probably not you.

If you exclude intergalactic space toads from your feminism, can you even call yourself a feminist? Probably not.

Rape shelter loses funding after trans rights activists complain

A Vancouver-area rape crisis shelter has lost its public funding after trans rights activists complained to the city about its women’s only policy.

Radical feminist professor indoctrinates students at Ryerson University

Kelly Train is not a teacher. She’s a conduit for feminist doctrine. In spite of her lack of professionalism and lack of accreditation, she earns $185,000.

Natalie Portman’s golden protest dress shows how clueless Hollywood is

Natalie Portman’s protest for women directors who weren’t nominated for an Academy Award this year was in gold embroidery on her very expensive dress.

Why are white women signing up for workshops that tell them they suck?

White women are signing up for workshops on systemic racism. These white women know they suck, and that their whiteness is to blame.

Anti-feminist blogger ordered to stay clear of UQAM campuses

A resident of the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighbourhood in Montreal has been ordered to keep away from the UQAM campuses while his criminal case is pending.

Lauren Duca is more toxic than masculinity

Claiming that America is a white supremacist patriarchal oligarchy, Lauren Duca says that only a woman can save America.

The New York Public Library cancelled a panel on cancelled women

The event is going ahead, and if you’re in New York tonight you should come check it out, but you’ll have to reserve a ticket to find out where.

Guardian columnist asks if men should be allowed to drink booze

The first truly horrific think piece of 2020 comes courtesy of feminist columnist Moira Donegan who asks “Should men, really, be allowed to drink alcohol?”

Salon writer loses her mind, calls Hallmark movies fascist

Progressive journalists hate traditional values. Amanda Marcotte’s Salon piece “Hallmark movies are fascist propaganda” is a perfect example of this.

Mark Hamill caves to woke pressure after supporting JK Rowling and Maya Forstater

No matter what Mark Hamill thinks, or how he’d like to appease his fans, men and women exist, and they are different.

U.K. feminist fired for women’s rights activism loses case

“Shock and disbelief” is how Maya Forstater opened her CrowdJustice update as the Employment Tribunal in central London released their judgement today.

