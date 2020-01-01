Finance

Canada’s cost of living goes up, while wages decrease

Statistics Canada has revealed that median after-tax income did not change for individuals, remaining at $61,400. Virtually unchanged from 2017 and 2018.

Desjardins buys out Le Capitale portfolio

Desjardins Group has announced that they are buying the portfolio of Le Capitale, moving 6376 mortgages transferred over to the company.

Insolvencies in Canada now as high as during the financial crisis: Report

Canadian insolvency numbers are reaching levels that we have not seen since the financial crisis.

Canadians are filing for multiple bankruptcies and it’s costing everyone

Many Canadians are reportedly filing for bankruptcy at the cost of their fellow citizens.

A fifth of Canadians think they’ll never go debt free

A fifth of Canadians do not expect to ever escape debt in their lifetime.

Toronto Star parent company’s stock plummeting

TorStar, the company that owns the newspaper the Toronto Star, has seen its stock plummet to historic lows this week.

Nearly fifty percent of Canadians drowning in debt, finds new study

A staggering 47 percent of respondents to a survey by the Calgary-based insolvency firm MNP say they “don’t expect to be able to cover basic living expenses over the next year” without increasing the amount of debt that they’re in, according to Bloomberg.

Bank of Canada holds interest rate steady amidst heavy household debt, mediocre economic forecast

The Bank is forecasts real GDP growth of 1.2 per cent this year, 2.1 per cent next year and 2.0 per cent in 2021.

