Canada’s cost of living goes up, while wages decrease
Statistics Canada has revealed that median after-tax income did not change for individuals, remaining at $61,400. Virtually unchanged from 2017 and 2018.
Many Canadians are reportedly filing for bankruptcy at the cost of their fellow citizens.
A staggering 47 percent of respondents to a survey by the Calgary-based insolvency firm MNP say they “don’t expect to be able to cover basic living expenses over the next year” without increasing the amount of debt that they’re in, according to Bloomberg.