The UN and WHO are in desperate need of fiscal transparency
The UN, WHO, and its various arms should not be immune from scrutiny when they call on governments to donate vital resources.
In a video clip shared online, Justin Trudeau can be seen completely ignoring a journalist’s question when asked about foreign aid spending and UN commitments.
Conservatives saying those who would be cut from the list of countries Canada aids would be “middle- and upper-income countries as well as hostile regimes.” Those who fall into this category have a Human Development Index above 0.6, including Argentina, China, and Barbados.