France

President Macron says no to removing France's statues

President Emmanuel Macron insisted that the removal of statues of colonial-era figures will not happen under his watch

Quinn Patrick

VE Day celebrations mark 75th anniversary of Nazi surrender

Today marks the 75th anniversary of VE-Day, the day that Nazi Germany surrendered to the allies in Europe. This year's celebrations are hampered by stay-at-home restrictions.

Quinn Patrick

VIMY RIDGE: Today marks the 103rd anniversary of Canada's greatest military victory

Today is the 103 anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge, a battle which is celebrated as Canada's greatest military victory. It took place in Vimy, France.

Quinn Patrick

Domestic violence increases with accelerating coronavirus curve

Canada should take note from domestic violence increases in countries that are ahead of the coronavirus curve, and act now to ensure women and children are protected.

Erin Perse

French police shoot man after knife attack

French police have shot and wounded a man who attacked the french police with a knife.

Nico Johnson

Elderly man arrested for mosque shooting in France

The suspect was a former candidate of the far-right National Rally party, according to police sources.

Siddak Ahuja

French zoo outraged after visitors scratch name onto Rhino’s back

Zoo director Pierre Caille said the two taggers “probably used their nails,” but that the rhino may “not have even realized” that the duo were putting their signature on its back.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

French composer dies from bear attack while gathering nature sounds in Northwest Territories

French composer for the Brittany Symphony Orchestra Julien Gauthier is dead following a sudden encounter with a bear while gathering sounds for a music project in the Northwest Territories.

Dylan Gibbons

Amputated man shocked to find his former leg on a packet of cigarettes

He hadn’t seen his left leg in years.

Samuel Helguero

