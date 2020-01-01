President Macron says no to removing France's statues
President Emmanuel Macron insisted that the removal of statues of colonial-era figures will not happen under his watch
Canada should take note from domestic violence increases in countries that are ahead of the coronavirus curve, and act now to ensure women and children are protected.
French composer for the Brittany Symphony Orchestra Julien Gauthier is dead following a sudden encounter with a bear while gathering sounds for a music project in the Northwest Territories.