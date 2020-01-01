Francois Legault

Indigenous-led protest blocks access to Oka Park over coronavirus fears

Members of the Mohawk community of Kanesatake have blocked access to the Oka Provincial Park despite the government allowing it to reopen today.

Quinn Patrick

Quebec considering a new contact tracing app for use in containing coronavirus

Quebec Premier François Legault said the province is in talks with a Montreal AI institute, which has developed a contact-tracing app.

Collin Jones

Montreal set to open stores and daycares over next two weeks

The city of Montreal is set to begin to lift some of the economic restrictions of the lockdown next week as the heath crisis has improved.

Nico Johnson

Montreal-area schools will stay closed until September

Premier Legault noted that the area has not seen a large enough drop in coronavirus deaths or hospitalizations for schools and daycares to begin reopening.

Sam Edwards

Quebec schools reopen today despite the province having the highest number of coronavirus cases

Daycares and elementary schools in Quebec reopen today for students to return today, with the exception of schools in Montreal.

Quinn Patrick

Quebec pushes back reopening to May 25, citing coronavirus concerns

Premier Francois Legault announced on Thursday that the reopening of Businesses, schools and daycares is being pushed until May 25.

Sam Edwards

Montreal delays reopening after 75 new deaths in Quebec

Montreal has pushed back the reopening of the city's stores by one week after 75 new coronavirus deaths were reported in Quebec.

Nico Johnson

Quebec premier: grandparents shouldn't hug grandkids this summer

Legault has asked Quebeckers to "deprogram" in an attempt to adapt to a continuation of social distancing practices as the province gradually reopens.

Barrett Wilson

Quebec suspends mandatory French test for doctors and nurses fighting pandemic

Doctors and nurses do not have to pass a French-language exam in Quebec in order to help with the fight against coronavirus.

Sam Edwards

Over 100 Canadian Armed Forces members dispatched to long-term care homes in Quebec

Canadian Armed Forces members who have medical training are being dispatched to long-term care homes in Quebec.

Sam Edwards

Premier Legault adds new jobs to 'essential' list

The government of Quebec has announced that they will be extending certain businesses to be deemed essential.

Quinn Patrick

Quebec premier confirms tooth fairy is an essential worker, is 'immune to coronavirus'

"For the children asking, I can confirm that the tooth fairy now is on the list of essential service and is immune to the coronavirus."

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

QUEBEC: grocery stores to be closed on Sundays to give front-line workers a break

Quebec premier Francois Legault is ordering grocery stores and businesses to be closed on Sundays during the pandemic to give employees a break.

Quinn Patrick

'A GLASS OF WINE': Quebec premier offers stress relief advice for those in quarantine

Quebec is the largest consumer of red wine in Canada, falling behind only British Columbia for whites.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

BREAKING: Trudeau consults with premiers, will not invoke Emergencies Act yet

When asked why Trudeau would propose a bill to broadly tax and spend without parliamentary approval until 2021, Trudeau said that it was an "exceptional situation that requires extreme flexibility."

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

