Indigenous-led protest blocks access to Oka Park over coronavirus fears
Members of the Mohawk community of Kanesatake have blocked access to the Oka Provincial Park despite the government allowing it to reopen today.
Premier Legault noted that the area has not seen a large enough drop in coronavirus deaths or hospitalizations for schools and daycares to begin reopening.
Legault has asked Quebeckers to "deprogram" in an attempt to adapt to a continuation of social distancing practices as the province gradually reopens.
"For the children asking, I can confirm that the tooth fairy now is on the list of essential service and is immune to the coronavirus."