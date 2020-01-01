Free Speech

Campus mob targets Cornell Law professor who criticized Black Lives Matter

Cornell Law School Professor William A. Jacobson faces widespread denunciation, calls for his termination, and a student boycott of his classes.

Brad Polumbo Brad Polumbo

Michigan man misidentified and smeared by left-wing activists

A Michigan activist who took part in protests at the Capitol building has been smeared and labelled "racist" by left-wing media and activists.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

Trudeau is exploiting the coronavirus crisis to silence free speech

Violating the sanctity of free speech unleashes a host of new possibilities for bad actors in government and threatens our ability to write articles like this one criticizing their actions.

Warren Steinley Warren Steinley

Universities leverage social media to silence students' critical comments

When students are not allowed to speak their mind about their school the institution quickly devolves into a propagandist racket.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

BREAKING: Protestors descend on Ontario legislature to demonstrate against shutdown

On Saturday afternoon, protestors gathered at Queen's Park in Toronto to express their frustration with what they see as overly restrictive coronavirus shutdown measures by the government.

Beth Baisch and Barrett Wilson Beth Baisch and Barrett Wilson

Radical trans rights activists threaten journalist for writing Animal Crossing article

Trans rights activists took aim at a small gaming publication last week after one of their writers published an article on the popular game Animal Crossing.

Anna Slatz Anna Slatz

INTERVIEW: Mindy Robinson, Nevada congressional candidate

Mindy Robinson is running for Congress of Nevada’s District 3 in the Republican primary slated for June in what has turned into perhaps the strangest election year of our lifetime.

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

Professor fired from his tenure track job for wrongthink

Anonymous accusations about a person's views should never result in termination from employment.

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

Staffers at The Guardian object to women's rights column

338 Guardian staffers believe that the debate over trans ideology has been fully decided and that no further conversation is necessary.

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

The Guardian is not a fan of Toby Young or free speech

Thankfully, Young is resilient, and unlike the Guardian, is ready to defend people he doesn’t agree with, rather than attempting to harm them

Kathrine Jebsen Moore Kathrine Jebsen Moore

Rape shelter loses funding after trans rights activists complain

A Vancouver-area rape crisis shelter has lost its public funding after trans rights activists complained to the city about its women’s only policy.

Anna Slatz Anna Slatz

Gavin McInnes kicked out of CPAC

Free Speech TV founder and Vice Co-Founder Gavin McInnes has been kicked out of the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Christian rapper Zuby suspended from Twitter for saying ‘ok dude’

Christian rapper Zuby was suspended from Twitter for tweeting “ok dude.” The charge was misgendering, and it was levelled by a “pronoun enforcer.”

Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson

Toby Young’s revolt against cancel culture: meet the Free Speech Union

With his new Free Speech Union, Toby Young has committed himself to a cause that defends the central tenet of liberalism: free speech.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Labour union tries to shut down feminist speaker

Gender critical feminist Meghan Murphy is being held responsible for the effects of the threats against her by the local labour union in Vancouver.

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

