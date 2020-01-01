Campus mob targets Cornell Law professor who criticized Black Lives Matter
Cornell Law School Professor William A. Jacobson faces widespread denunciation, calls for his termination, and a student boycott of his classes.
When students are not allowed to speak their mind about their school the institution quickly devolves into a propagandist racket.
Anonymous accusations about a person's views should never result in termination from employment.
