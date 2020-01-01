Disgraced former Trudeau advisor fails in attempt to smear The Post Millennial on Twitter
Disgraced former advisor Gerald Butts has had a tantrum on Twitter, accusing The Post Millennial of spreading lies about his conduct.
Beverley McLachlin, who served as Chief Justice before getting wrapped up in the SNC Lavalin scandal, has been appointed a mentor in the Trudeau Foundation.
Huffington Post Canada’s Ottawa bureau chief and upcoming election debate moderator Althia Raj dined with Justin Trudeau’s best friend and disgraced former principal secretary Gerald Butts Sunday evening, a week before the official leaders’ English debate.
Butts showed his Canadian banking sector insight on Twitter informed by Hollywood’s version of the 2008 U.S. financial crisis.
The contract aims to award someone that can show expertise through “trade and fiscal policy, through an established intelligence network .. comprised of government officials, energy industry CEO’s, executives and industry insiders…”
Conservative MP and finance critic Pierre Poilievre vowed “to speak for hours and hours on end” in the House of Commons this week to force the government’s hand in the SNC-Lavalin affair, setting the stage for a second budget-related filibuster in a month.
Butts told the committee that to his knowledge, nobody from the Prime Minister’s Office put political pressure on ex-Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould to help SNC-Lavalin avoid a criminal trial for bribery and corruption charges.
Henein is arguing that the case should be thrown out of court and she should be able to perform a cross-examination on key witnesses which include the Clerk of the Privy Council, Michael Wernick and former Principal Secretary to Justin Trudeau, Gerald Butts.