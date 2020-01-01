Gerald Butts

Disgraced former Trudeau advisor fails in attempt to smear The Post Millennial on Twitter

Disgraced former advisor Gerald Butts has had a tantrum on Twitter, accusing The Post Millennial of spreading lies about his conduct.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Gerald Butts attacks Boris Johnson staffer for breaking lockdown rules that Trudeau broke twice

Trudeau's former top advisor Gerald Butts has castigated Boris Johnson's senior advisor for breaking lockdown rules to visit his family home.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Disgraced Trudeau staffer returns to Ottawa to aid Trudeau on environmental policy

Gerald Butts has returned to Ottawa to help the Trudeau Liberals construct their environmental policies in post-pandemic Canada.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

EXCLUSIVE: Trudeau Foundation rewards judge with job after shilling for PM in SNC Lavalin scandal

Beverley McLachlin, who served as Chief Justice before getting wrapped up in the SNC Lavalin scandal, has been appointed a mentor in the Trudeau Foundation.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Kenney says Gerald Butts conspired with Obama to kill Keystone pipeline

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney accused Justin Trudeau’s former top aide of working with the Obama administration to kill the project, according to Politico.

Graeme Gordon Graeme Gordon

Disgraced Trudeau advisor spreads misinformation about Conservatives

The former Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Gerald Butts spread false information attempting to further tie the Conservative Party of Canada with the “Canadian alt-right”.

Cosmin Dzsurdzsa Cosmin Dzsurdzsa

Election debate moderator had dinner with Trudeau’s disgraced top advisor week before debate

Huffington Post Canada’s Ottawa bureau chief and upcoming election debate moderator Althia Raj dined with Justin Trudeau’s best friend and disgraced former principal secretary Gerald Butts Sunday evening, a week before the official leaders’ English debate.

Ali Taghva Ali Taghva

Gerald Butts spreads fake news on Twitter with Hollywood & “colossal lack of knowledge” about mortgages, banking sector

Butts showed his Canadian banking sector insight on Twitter informed by Hollywood’s version of the 2008 U.S. financial crisis.

Jason Unrau Jason Unrau

Update: Butts says he “won’t receive a nickel” from government contract awarded to his employer

The contract aims to award someone that can show expertise through “trade and fiscal policy, through an established intelligence network .. comprised of government officials, energy industry CEO’s, executives and industry insiders…”

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Leaked email reveals that Gerald Butts cashing in post-politics

The leaked email reveals that, financially, Gerald Butts is going to be just fine. Just in case you were worried.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Filibuster Part Two: Conservatives try to force government’s hand on SNC-Lavalin

Conservative MP and finance critic Pierre Poilievre vowed “to speak for hours and hours on end” in the House of Commons this week to force the government’s hand in the SNC-Lavalin affair, setting the stage for a second budget-related filibuster in a month.

Jason Unrau Jason Unrau

Butts contradicts Wilson-Raybould as SNC ‘he said, she said’ continues

Butts told the committee that to his knowledge, nobody from the Prime Minister’s Office put political pressure on ex-Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould to help SNC-Lavalin avoid a criminal trial for bribery and corruption charges.

Jason Unrau Jason Unrau

Mark Norman’s lawyer threatens to call Butts and Wernick to testify in criminal breach of trust case

Henein is arguing that the case should be thrown out of court and she should be able to perform a cross-examination on key witnesses which include the Clerk of the Privy Council, Michael Wernick and former Principal Secretary to Justin Trudeau, Gerald Butts.

Cosmin Dzsurdzsa Cosmin Dzsurdzsa

Three big questions raised by Butts testimony

It takes some skill to pull a draw out of a loss, especially a loss as big as this one.

Mika Ryu Mika Ryu

