Google

Ethical journalism suffers under the yoke of progressive ideology

It’s anyone's guess what losing ethical journalism will do to us as the mainstream media continues to push big tech to destroy heterodox outlets.

Peter Pischke Peter Pischke

Google and Apple adding coronavirus tracking system to Android and iOS

Google and Apple have announced a joint effort in using technology to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Authoritarians are getting everything they want because of the coronavirus crisis

As we coordinate all of our efforts to fight this scourge, authoritarians rejoice at the measures being enacted to control populations and manage citizens.

Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson

Google to track people's movements and inform governments during coronavirus outbreak

Google has published the location data of its users to allow governments to track whether or not people are abiding by the social distancing measures.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Big tech tries to stop coronavirus misinformation, AI rife with mistakes

Big tech giants band together to fight misinformation surrounding coronavirus, but AI creates problems as it tries to solve them.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Is big tech readying to rig the 2020 election?

Could Big Tech, primarily Google, YouTube and Facebook, rig the 2020 U.S. election.

Deb Gordon Deb Gordon

Google Stadia continues library expansion with Darksiders Genesis

Genesis will be available only on Stadia and PCs until February 2020.

Ali Taghva Ali Taghva

Google Stadia users now can claim four free games

Get ready Stadia gamers, you now have access to two more free games as a part of your Stadia Pro membership.

Ali Taghva Ali Taghva

Stadia’s disastrous launch harmed a game-changing product

Google’s foray into gaming has arrived, not with a bang, but a series of clear screw-ups.

Ali Taghva Ali Taghva

Google Stadia launches with users largely unable to play

Cloud gaming could be the future of gaming, but most Stadia users appear locked out.

Ali Taghva Ali Taghva

Google Stadia Founder’s Edition sells out everywhere

Don’t worry you can still buy one, delivery may just take awhile.

Ali Taghva Ali Taghva

Google makes strides in Quantum computing

Google’s quantum computing division has claimed to have made a leap forward for the entire field.

Ali Taghva Ali Taghva

Cloud gaming and 5G could finally make high-end gaming affordable

Get ready gamers, you may no longer have to spend thousands of dollars on expensive hardware which requires semi-regular updates in order to game.

Ali Taghva Ali Taghva

Google has been listening to us and audio recordings have been leaked

According to La Presse, Google employees have been listening in on users’ conversations, and some audio recordings have just been…

Samuel Helguero Samuel Helguero

Most Read google