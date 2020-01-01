Ethical journalism suffers under the yoke of progressive ideology
It’s anyone's guess what losing ethical journalism will do to us as the mainstream media continues to push big tech to destroy heterodox outlets.
Google has published the location data of its users to allow governments to track whether or not people are abiding by the social distancing measures.
Get ready Stadia gamers, you now have access to two more free games as a part of your Stadia Pro membership.
Google’s quantum computing division has claimed to have made a leap forward for the entire field.