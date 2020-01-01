Trudeau government lawyers cost taxpayers $222 MILLION
Despite losing nearly a third of all lawsuits, a newly released audit into the Department of Justice found that government lawyers cost tax payers a whopping $222 million.
Over the space of a few weeks, 800 thousand restaurant staff have been laid off due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Justin Trudeau has refused to say that he will intervene in the #ShutDownCanada protests, which have crippled major parts of Canada’s transportation routes.
Canada’s national archives was hit by a “major flood” that damaged much of the collection containing priceless records and books.