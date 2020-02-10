Grand Jury

Two former managers of a veterans' home in Massachusetts have been charged criminally for their actions which led to residents getting sick from COVID-19.
Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal have both spoken out in defense of the police in the tragic incident that took the life of Breonna Taylor during a shootout between her boyfriend and the police.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron spoke to press on Wednesday, releasing the findings of two independent investigations into Breonna Taylor's death, one of which was conducted by the FBI.
Get the top stories emailed every day. Newsletters may offer
personalized content or advertisements.