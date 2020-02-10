Grand Jury

Criminal charges laid against two veterans' home leaders for poor handling of pandemic

Two former managers of a veterans' home in Massachusetts have been charged criminally for their actions which led to residents getting sick from COVID-19.

James Anthony

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal speak out in defense of police in Breonna Taylor case

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal have both spoken out in defense of the police in the tragic incident that took the life of Breonna Taylor during a shootout between her boyfriend and the police.

James Anthony

Police knocked first before Breonna Taylor shooting incident: Kentucky AG

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron spoke to press on Wednesday, releasing the findings of two independent investigations into Breonna Taylor's death, one of which was conducted by the FBI.

James Anthony

