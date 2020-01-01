Green Party

Green Party leader calls the RCMP a 'racist institution'

Green Party leader-for-life Elizabeth May declared in a press conference today that the RCMP is a racist institution.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Green Party leader says America 'unsafe' for minorities, wants Canada to offer refugee status

Elizabeth May has managed to irritate a large swath of Canadians by suggesting that the United States is no longer safe.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Ex-Ontario Green Party candidate attacks white males, police, and Canada

The Green Party candidate in the 2018 provincial election in Ottawa Centre has made some eyebrow raising comments on social media.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Ex-Green Party candidate laughs at Alberta's economy, wants UCP deported

Tom Milroy has landed himself in hot water after making some controversial comments regarding the price of oil, western alienation, and the UCP.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

BREAKING: House of Commons to reconvene as Trudeau government and opposition reach possible deal

A source has confirmed that the Trudeau Liberals and opposition parties have a tentative deal in place.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Andrew Weaver leaves Green Party, will serve as independent

Andrew Weaver’s initial announcement to step down came weeks after he was diagnosed with labyrinthitis, a disease that causes vertigo and nausea.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

B.C. city council demands 50% raise

Councillors in the Victoria, British Columbia are trying to raise their salary by more than 50 percent.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Interim Green leader hopes to recruit Wilson-Raybould as May’s replacement

Jo-Ann Roberts is considering recruiting former Liberal Cabinet Minister and now independent MP, Jody Wilson-Raybould to the party’s top job.

Ali Taghva Ali Taghva

Green Party Leader Elizabeth Meh: A legacy of mediocrity

The Green Party apparatus, in those days composed of hippies and homeopaths, believed vehemently that the island would be the epicentre of where a “green wave” would be triggered.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Green Party Leader Elizabeth Meh: A legacy of mediocrity

The Green Party apparatus, in those days composed of hippies and homeopaths, believed vehemently that the island would be the epicentre of where a “green wave” would be triggered.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Elizabeth May to run for speaker

Green Party Leader, Elizabeth May, has stated that she is “interested” in becoming the next speaker of the house.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Interview: Surprise-win Green MP Jenica Atwin wants Jody Wilson-Raybould to join party

The Post Millennial sat down with Atwin so to discover Canada’s new star M.P. In the conversation, Atwin discussed her background and her political influences, as well as what she hopes the Green Party can do to remedy Western alienation and the courting of Jody-Wilson Raybould.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Election 43 leaves nation fractured with a Liberal minority

Election 43 leaves Canada severely divided.

Jason Unrau Jason Unrau

‘It’s pretty clear’ Elizabeth May’s still a U.S. citizen: Immigration lawyer

U.S. citizenship lawyers say Green Party Leader Elizabeth May’s claims she “renounced” her U.S. citizenship are almost certainly bunk.

Graeme Gordon Graeme Gordon

Quebec Green Party demands Elizabeth May drop four federal Green candidates

The Green Party of Quebec has called on its federal counterpart to drop multiple candidates due to their past controversial comments, which included “Islamophobia, racism and discrimination.”

Ali Taghva Ali Taghva

Most Read green-party