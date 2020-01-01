Groceries

Canada's five best grocery delivery apps

While you're stuck in quarantine, delivery apps give you access to personal shoppers who will bring your grocery items to your door. These are the best bets.

Loraine Balita-Centeno Loraine Balita-Centeno

Grocery licker arrested at Safeway

Jennifer Walker was arrested for licking $1,800 worth of groceries in a Safeway. The contaminated items were deemed unsellable and had to be thrown out.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

Sobey's gives 'hero pay' to workers during the coronavirus pandemic

A new program has been created to support employees who work for grocery store chain Sobey's, as they continue to work throughout the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Most Read groceries