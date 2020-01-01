Gun Ban

BREAKING: Nova Scotia shooter's guns were all obtained illegally

The RCMP have said that the Nova Scotia gunman obtained his weapons illegally in a press conference of Thursday.

Nico Johnson

Alberta premier attacks Liberal gun ban as a punishment for law-abiding gun owners

Premier Jason Kenney and other Albertan politicians have called out the new Liberal gun ban as "an overreach" that punishing law-abiding gun owners.

Quinn Patrick

Trudeau government's gun ban continues to expand, putting gun owners at risk

Over the past month, hundreds of guns have quietly been outlawed by the RCMP on top of the 1,500 firearms previously banned by the Liberal government.

Sam Edwards

Trudeau government's gun ban will be challenged in federal court

The Liberal government’s recent gun ban is being challenged by a firearm-rights group which is taking the issue to Federal Court.

Sam Edwards

Former law enforcement officer SLAMS Trudeau government for unfair gun ban

The Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights (CCFR) released an open letter on Thursday written by a police officer concerning the recent gun ban.

Sam Edwards

Even anti-gun activists say Trudeau's gun ban will fail

Even a leading anti-gun advocacy group is unhappy with Justin Trudeau's gun ban after it was discovered that it has been made easily reversible.

Nico Johnson

WATCH: Trudeau minister doesn't know difference between a grenade launcher and a historic cannon

Video has emerged of Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair confusing a grenade launcher and a historic cannon placed in Stanley Park in Vancouver.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Petition against Trudeau government's firearm ban becomes biggest in Canadian history

An online petition against the Order in Council decision which banned over 1,500 firearms has now become the most signed official petition in Canadian history.

Sam Edwards

Airsoft gun among 'assault-style' firearms banned by Trudeau Liberals

Justin Trudeau recently announced that the federal government has banned 1,500 different types of assault-style firearms—among them is an airsoft gun.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Conservative MP launches petition against Trudeau's gun 'confiscation regime'

In the petition, 12 points are outlined, all attacking the credibility of Trudeau's gun ban.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Criminals are loving Justin Trudeau’s gun grab

The federal government is now going to expend gigantic amounts of money, time, and political capital to take guns away from Canadians who follow the law.

Spencer Fernando

Conservative leadership candidates SLAM Trudeau's gun ban

The four remaining Conservative leadership candidates have slammed Trudeau's gun ban today, calling it "frustrating" and "misleading."

Nico Johnson

EXCLUSIVE: MacKay backed current Trudeau-style gun bans in 2000

An op-ed written by Peter MacKay in 2000 argued that in perfect gun legislation "assault rifles and automatic weapons will be banned."

Nico Johnson

Petition against Liberal gun ban closes and makes Canadian history

Bill Blair’s office did not respond to request for comment on the biggest petition in Canadian history that’s against the Liberal gun ban.

Sam Edwards

Bill Blair’s office says Liberals ‘will not target guns designed for hunting’

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair’s office gave The Post Millennial new information on the gun ban that’s being fast-tracked without routine consultation.

Sam Edwards

