BREAKING: Nova Scotia shooter's guns were all obtained illegally
The RCMP have said that the Nova Scotia gunman obtained his weapons illegally in a press conference of Thursday.
The Liberal government’s recent gun ban is being challenged by a firearm-rights group which is taking the issue to Federal Court.
An online petition against the Order in Council decision which banned over 1,500 firearms has now become the most signed official petition in Canadian history.
The four remaining Conservative leadership candidates have slammed Trudeau's gun ban today, calling it "frustrating" and "misleading."