Former law enforcement officer SLAMS Trudeau government for unfair gun ban
The Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights (CCFR) released an open letter on Thursday written by a police officer concerning the recent gun ban.
The federal government is now going to expend gigantic amounts of money, time, and political capital to take guns away from Canadians who follow the law.
The Trudeau government has passed a government order that bans a whole series of firearms that are currently legal in Canada without bringing it to parliament or having a debate on the issue.
Conservative MP Cheryl Gallant called Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair the “Gun Confiscation Minister”.