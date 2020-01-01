Gun Crime

Suspect in Calgary restaurant shooting identified, nationwide warrants issued

Abdullahi Abdullahi, 19, is wanted on Canada-wide warrants for aggravated assault and five additional weapons offences for allegedly shooting up a restaurant.

Quinn Patrick

Officer shot while trying to enforce social distancing

A Baltimore Police officer was shot after responding to a party that was taking place despite social distancing orders.

Collin Jones

Armed standoff in Iqaluit, RCMP advises residents to stay away

Iqaluit RCMP is handling an armed standoff Monday morning, which it describes as a “dynamic situation that is quickly unfolding in the 200 block.”

Sam Edwards

Gunfire leaves two injured at memorial for Toronto rapper Houdini

Gunfire broke out on Tuesday night during a memorial for a deceased Toronto rapper and resulted in injuries to two men. (Photo: Twitter)

Sam Edwards

Elmer Fudd and Yosemite Sam stripped of their guns in new Loony Tunes

Yosemite Sam and Elmer Fudd have lost some of their defining traits in the "Looney Tunes Cartoons" which has launched on HBO Max.

Sam Edwards

BREAKING: Nova Scotia shooter's guns were all obtained illegally

The RCMP have said that the Nova Scotia gunman obtained his weapons illegally in a press conference of Thursday.

Nico Johnson

Gun-wielding man shot and killed by NYPD in Brooklyn

A gun-wielding man was fatally shot by police on Tuesday night after the suspect shot another man at a Brooklyn housing complex in the Crown Heights neighborhood.

Collin Jones

Attempted looter shot and killed by gun shop owner

The owner of Firing Line Inc. was spending the night inside his shop to protect it after several attempted break-ins over the previous few nights.

Collin Jones

Waffle House shootout over face masks leads to attempted murder charge

A customer who was told to put on a face mask or he wouldn't be served in a Waffle House in Aurora, Colorado refused and then allegedly attacked the cook.

Quinn Patrick

LGBT Nation runs false headline suggesting murder was 'hate crime'

It seems clear that LGBT advocacy is more invested in keeping the community in fear, relying on advocacy groups to keep them safe from absolutely nothing.

Chad Felix Greene

NS shooter had been reported to police for domestic abuse and illegal firearms years earlier

A former neighbor of the gunman behind Nova Scotia's mass shooting says she reported his domestic violence and inventory of firearms to the RCMP years ago.

Collin Jones

Arbery case shows flaws in 'stand your ground' laws

As Arbery was not committing a crime at the time he was confronted and killed and therefore, the citizen's arrest law appears to be inapplicable.

Kristen Monique

Nova Scotia RCMP: Shooter used semi-automatic handguns, rifles, only one traces back to Canada

"The remaining guns that were recovered are believed to have been obtained from the United States," the RCMP have confirmed.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

LGBT activists claim there is an 'epidemic' of violence against trans women—there isn't

There isn't actually an epidemic of identity based violence against trans persons, yet the Human Rights Campaign continues to peddle this narrative.

Chad Felix Greene

Arbery's accused killers' claim that he was a 'burglary suspect' debunked by police

It turns out that there was no string of burglaries in the Satilla Springs neighborhood in southern Georgia, though the men attested that there were.

Libby Emmons

