Harjit Sajjan

Trudeau government spends $326 million keeping submarines on dry land

The Trudeau government spent $326 million of taxpayer money keeping the entire Canadian fleet of submarines for a year on dry land.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Liberals strip funds for military medical care, leaving hospitals to cover millions in bills

Several hospitals are expecting losses in the millions. For example, hospitals in Ontario could have to pay approximately $10 million without help from the federal government.

Cosmin Dzsurdzsa Cosmin Dzsurdzsa

Liberal defence minister criticized for attending event celebrating Chinese Communist Party

Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan has drawn large criticism over his attendance at a gala event in Vancouver’s Chinatown that celebrated the 70th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party’s rule.

Dylan Gibbons Dylan Gibbons

Most Read harjit-sajjan