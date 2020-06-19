As a trans woman myself, it has been interesting to see that most trans people actually agree with JK Rowling.
Just when the mob hoped JK Rowling would give in on her gender critical views about women, she told the world why she feels so strongly about this issue.
JK Rowling, best-selling author and mom of three has released her new children’s book The Ickabog online for free, to give kids in quarantine something new to read.
J.K. Rowling, author of the international sensation the Harry Potter series, has launched an online Potter hub so that children may stay entertained during quarantine.
