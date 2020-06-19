harry potter

Trans people agree with JK Rowling while 'woke allies' perform their outrage

As a trans woman myself, it has been interesting to see that most trans people actually agree with JK Rowling.

Blaire White Blaire White

JK Rowling is standing up to the mob for all of us

Just when the mob hoped JK Rowling would give in on her gender critical views about women, she told the world why she feels so strongly about this issue.

Nicole Russell Nicole Russell

JK Rowling releases free book and asks kids around the world to help illustrate it

JK Rowling, best-selling author and mom of three has released her new children’s book The Ickabog online for free, to give kids in quarantine something new to read.

Loraine Balita-Centeno Loraine Balita-Centeno

JK Rowling's 'Harry Potter at Home' set to entertain kids in quarantine

J.K. Rowling, author of the international sensation the Harry Potter series, has launched an online Potter hub so that children may stay entertained during quarantine.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Trending in harry-potter