Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault charges. The sentence came down Wednesday in New York City.
Former major movie producer, Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of two counts following his trial for sexual assault.
Two years after Harvey Weinstein has been accused by numerous women of sexual misconduct and assault his lawyers have managed to strike a $25 million deal.
