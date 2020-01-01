Harvey Weinstein

BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in jail

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault charges. The sentence came down Wednesday in New York City.

Barrett Wilson

Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sexual assault and third-degree rape

Former major movie producer, Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of two counts following his trial for sexual assault.

Sam Edwards

Weinstein settles $25 million deal with group of accusers

Two years after Harvey Weinstein has been accused by numerous women of sexual misconduct and assault his lawyers have managed to strike a $25 million deal.

Quinn Patrick

