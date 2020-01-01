Health

Lockdowns a strong possibility as 23 states see increase in COVID-19 cases

Lockdowns may be reintroduced if there is another surge in COVID-19 cases, according to Dr. Jay Butler of the CDC.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

Quebec wants healthcare help despite equalization payments and surplus

Trudeau announced that there have been three separate requests from the provinces for military aid in order to prop up their healthcare system.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Another doctor says hydroxychloroquine treatment working on coronavirus patients

Another doctor, this time from Los Angeles, is reporting success with a hydroxychloroquine and zinc cocktail treatment to patients with severe symptoms of coronavirus.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Coronavirus home test kits could be available sooner than we think

Instead of directly testing patients for COVID-19, medical experts might soon have a faster, easier, and cheaper alternative to identifying the virus: testing for immunity.

Leonardo Briceno Leonardo Briceno

POLL: Doctors say hydroxychloroquine ‘most effective’ coronavirus treatment

A poll made up of thousands of doctors worldwide has rated hydroxychloroquine as the best treatment against the COVID-19 virus.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Quarantine Act to put recent travellers into mandatory 14-day self-isolation

Canada's Minister of Health Patty Hajdu announced the activation of the Quarantine Act on Wednesday, meaning travellers from abroad would have to go through a mandatory self-isolation of fourteen days.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Majority of Canadians agree abortion for sex selection is wrong

Despite the majority of Canadians opposing the allowance of abortion for sex selection, our leaders have failed to take a stand against it.

Anna Nienhuis Anna Nienhuis

Safeguards are needed for those seeking Medical Assistance in Dying

Amendments to Medical Assistance in Dying laws would remove safeguards that protect patients from ending life without thoroughly contemplated consent.

Garnett Genuis Garnett Genuis

CORONAVIRUS: Latest epidemic updates

The World Health Organization puts the global death rate from the Covid-19 coronavirus at 3.4 percent. Here’s how the world’s nations are faring.

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

COVID-19 cases linked to Iran rise in Canada

Coronavirus cases linked to Iran are on the rise in Canada, comprising almost half of the total coronavirus cases in Canada.

The Post Millennial The Post Millennial

Social justice lunatics celebrate Jordan Peterson’s struggles

After his daughter opened up about the difficulties Jordan Peterson encountered over this past year, a torrent of ill-wishes were released to social media.

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

EXCLUSIVE: Update on the health of Dr. Jordan B. Peterson

After several failed treatment attempts in North American hospitals, Dr. Peterson had to seek an emergency medical benzodiazepine detox in Russia.

Mikhaila Peterson Mikhaila Peterson

Bell Let’s Talk shows Canadians opening up

Today is Bell Let’s Talk day and Canadians from across the country are opening up to share their stories about mental health.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

JUG HEADS: Travellers use water jugs as protection masks

Most people are dealing with coronavirus prevention by using a face mask, however some are now covering their heads with plastic water jugs.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

CORONAVIRUS: Chief Medical Officer advises against use of face masks

There are now two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Canada and many Canadians are wondering if they should wear face masks.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Most Read health