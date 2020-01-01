Health Care Workers

Quebec Healthcare workers experience burnout amid COVID-19, with no end in sight

Quebec healthcare workers predict a "mass exodus" from the health-care network unless the situation changes fast.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

Vancouver woman asked to stop singing in support of front line workers

A woman who would sing from her balcony each night at 7 p.m. to show her support for frontline workers amid the pandemic has been asked to stop by police.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Binge-drinking and job anxiety up among Canadians due to coronavirus

A recent survey suggests that heavy drinking is most prevalent among younger people and those who have anxiety about financial instability due to COVID-19.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

Brutal viral video of nursing home assault results in arrest

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Thursday after a video went viral of him assaulting an elderly man in a Detroit nursing home.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

Doctor dies of coronavirus after delaying retirement to treat patients

After a New York doctor delayed his retirement in order to provide treatment to low-income COVID-19 patients, he died of the virus himself.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Nurse in coronavirus ward disciplined for wearing nothing under see-through gown

A nurse in Russia has been disciplined for wearing only lingerie beneath her transparent protective gown while working on an all-male coronavirus ward.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Senior left behind at Ontario care home after it was evacuated due to coronavirus outbreak

An outbreak at the Rosslyn Retirement Residence in Hamilton resulted in dozens of residents and staff being evacuated, with one resident being forgotten.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Canada's nurses need to be heard on care concerns amplified by coronavirus

COVID-19 has left us all afraid of impending equipment and bed shortages, but we can have all the supplies we need, but without nurses, there is no care.

Amy Eileen Hamm Amy Eileen Hamm

Ontario man becomes first Canadian registered nurse to die of coronavirus

A Canadian RN has died from COVID-19 and people are remembering him for his commitment to helping others and his sense of humour.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Quebec nurse fakes symptoms to get coronavirus test—results return positive

Nurse Kristy-Lyn Kemp did not display any symptoms for COVID-19 when she faked coronavirus symptoms so she could be tested. The results returned positive.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

Two Nova Scotia hospitals are in lockdown for unknown reasons

Two Nova Scotia Hospitals have gone into lockdown as of Friday morning—NSHA believes situations are separate.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Detroit hospital announces mass layoffs due to revenue downturn

Beaumont Health, Michigan’s largest healthcare system, to temporarily lay off 2,475 employees, permanently dissolving 450 positions.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

Trudeau government threw out emergency medical stockpiles and didn't replace them

Two million N95 masks and 440,000 medical gloves were thrown out by the Trudeau government after an emergency stockpile warehouse was shut down in Regina.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Pregnant nurse dies of coronavirus but her baby survives

A pregnant nurse in the UK has passed away after contracting coronavirus but NHS staff was able to save her baby.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Ontario doctors may not be paid for telemedicine until July

Ontario doctors will not be receiving payment from the Ministry of Health for their telemedicine services during the coronavirus pandemic for several weeks.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

