Hockey

NHL plans to head to playoffs with 24-team format

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has announced that the league will abandon the remainder of the season and go straight to playoffs.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Harvey's uses hockey sticks to help them deliver at the drive-thru

Harvey’s has teamed up with Bauer Hockey and is attaching its point-of-sales machines to the blade of hockey sticks in the drive-thru window.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Canucks' anthem singer uses song to uplift health care workers

Mark Donnelly who often sings the national anthem before Vancouver Canuck's games sang during one of Vancouver's nightly tributes to health-care workers.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Humboldt Broncos bus crash was two years ago, today

It was two years ago today that 16 people died and 13 were injured in the Saskatchewan Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team bus crash on April 6, 2018.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Eight-year-old BC boy wins $200 in weed at hockey tournament

A young boy playing in a hockey tournament over the weekend won a gift basket full of $200 worth of cannabis products in Dawsone Creek, BC.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Journalist shames Miracle on Ice hockey team for supporting Trump

A writer for the Sacramento Bee is taking the stunning and brave position of denouncing the 1980 U.S. Miracle on Ice hockey team.

Ian Miles Cheong Ian Miles Cheong

WATCH: Sidney Crosby’s ‘Golden Goal’ happened 10 years ago today

Ten years ago, on Feb. 28, the Canadian men’s Olympic hockey team won an overtime victory over Team USA to win gold in the Vancouver 2010 Olympics.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Don Cherry’s name removed from charity game

Don Cherry’s name has been taken off of the WHL’s “Suits up<br /> ” fundraiser. The Edmonton Oil Kings recently held an event that previously used his name.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Canada wins gold against Russia in sensational World Juniors final match

Team Canada trailed for much of the second and third period, but they always had a response to the Russians and took the lead and gold with four minutes left.

Graeme Gordon Graeme Gordon

Ontario men fight in middle of street with hockey sticks

Two men were taken to hospital with non-life threatening conditions after getting into a fight with each other featuring hockey stick

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Canada slams Slovakia 6-1, advances to semis

Canada defeated Slovakia in a decisive victory today, advancing to the semifinals of the World Junior Championship.

David Brook David Brook

Canada trounced 6-0 by Russia at World Juniors

Team Canada got trounced by Russia in the World Juniors in a round robin game on Saturday, December 28.

David Brook David Brook

The NHL witch hunts have begun

The NHL is well about to enter a grievance-fuelled McCarthyist era with blacklists and all.

Barrett Wilson Barrett Wilson

Is hockey having its own #MeToo moment?

There’s a witch hunt against bad actors in the hockey world, but let’s hope those who are innocent aren’t collateral damage.

The Post Millennial The Post Millennial

2019: The year social justice came for hockey

Ron MacLean, fresh off of throwing his broadcasting partner and better half Don Cherry under the bus, has bought into social justice 100 percent.

Barrett Wilson Barrett Wilson

