NHL plans to head to playoffs with 24-team format
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has announced that the league will abandon the remainder of the season and go straight to playoffs.
It was two years ago today that 16 people died and 13 were injured in the Saskatchewan Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team bus crash on April 6, 2018.
Don Cherry’s name has been taken off of the WHL’s “Suits up<br /> ” fundraiser. The Edmonton Oil Kings recently held an event that previously used his name.
Team Canada got trounced by Russia in the World Juniors in a round robin game on Saturday, December 28.