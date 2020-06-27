Hollywood

Ricky Gervais is the heretic we need right now

Gervais, from modest middle-class background, is now a millionaire. He is expected to adopt the beliefs of his current class, not hold to his previous ones. He won't.

Sumantra Maitra

Trudeau government spent $10,000 of taxpayer money on glitzy Hollywood party

Trudeau's controversial ex-heritage minister Mélanie Joly spent nearly $10 thousand in taxpayer money on a party for a TV show in Hollywood.

Nico Johnson

WATCH: Nonbinary actor Ezra Miller assaults woman outside of a pub

Actor Ezra Miller was seen choking a woman out, assaulting her in a viral video that has enraged and disappointed fans

Libby Emmons

Trending in hollywood