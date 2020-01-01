Daughter uses a bucket truck to visit her Holocaust survivor father in a care home
A 95-year-old Holocaust survivor in Toronto received a special visit from his daughter on Friday after six weeks in quarantine.
People usually celebrate 4/20 for the weed. What they don’t realize is there are many neo Nazis who celebrate April 20th marking Hitler’s Birthday. This year, the date even coincided with the start of Yom Hashoah, which begins on April 20 and ends on the evening of April 21.
A 95-year-old Auschwitz survivor feels that she lived through the camp so that she could witness the devastation and pass on the story of the murdered.
The Twitter account of the official memorial at the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland is vocally denying Polish complicity in the Holocaust.