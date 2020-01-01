Holocaust

Daughter uses a bucket truck to visit her Holocaust survivor father in a care home

A 95-year-old Holocaust survivor in Toronto received a special visit from his daughter on Friday after six weeks in quarantine.

Quinn Patrick

Exploring the importance of Holocaust Remembrance Day

People usually celebrate 4/20 for the weed. What they don’t realize is there are many neo Nazis who celebrate April 20th marking Hitler’s Birthday. This year, the date even coincided with the start of Yom Hashoah, which begins on April 20 and ends on the evening of April 21.

Ari Hoffman

Ottawa police hunt for clues after Holocaust memorial defaced

Ottawa Police are starting a hate crime investigation after a Holocaust memorial in Ottawa was defaced following the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp.

Nico Johnson

95-year-old Toronto woman and Auschwitz survivor speaks out for those who lost their lives

A 95-year-old Auschwitz survivor feels that she lived through the camp so that she could witness the devastation and pass on the story of the murdered.

Sam Edwards

The vital importance in remembering the Holocaust

On the 75th anniversary, International Holocaust Remembrance Day is more important than ever as a new wave of anti-Semitism needs to be stopped.

Jakob Glogauer

Never Again: The horrors of the Holocaust must never be forgotten

On the 75th anniversary of the Holocaust it’s more important than ever that everyone is taught about the crimes against humanity of this genocide.

Ari Hoffman

Canadians are dangerously misinformed about the Holocaust: poll

During WWII the Nazis murdered approximately six million Jewish people, almost two-thirds of the Jewish population in Europe.

Quinn Patrick

Auschwitz Memorial Twitter account denies Polish role in Holocaust

The Twitter account of the official memorial at the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland is vocally denying Polish complicity in the Holocaust.

Siddak Ahuja

Amazon slow to stop vendors from selling Holocaust Christmas tree ornaments

The Auschwitz Memorial and Museum pointed out to Amazon that the online retailer had vendors selling Holocaust Christmas tree ornaments.

Graeme Gordon

