Survey: Americans spend $44.9 BILLION shopping while drunk

A recent survey conducted by personal finance website Finder revealed that Americans spent $44.9 billion on drunk purchases over the last 12 months.

WATCH: Dog becomes mayor of small Colorado town

With all the chaos and uncertainty flying around these days, one small town in Colorado decided to take a chance…

WATCH: Remembering John Candy, 26 years after his death

John Candy died on 26 years ago today but his humour lives on. Born in Newmarket, Ontario in 1950, Candy first got his start in comedy with Second City.

Man brings a llama as a date to his sister’s wedding

One woman had quite a surprise on her wedding day when her brother brought a llama as a date to her wedding, turned out in a tux for the occasion.

Who is feminism for? Probably not you.

If you exclude intergalactic space toads from your feminism, can you even call yourself a feminist? Probably not.

Eight-year-old BC boy wins $200 in weed at hockey tournament

A young boy playing in a hockey tournament over the weekend won a gift basket full of $200 worth of cannabis products in Dawsone Creek, BC.

Guy drives car off wharf for social media attention

Suspects have been identified in a recent viral video that shows a man driving a car off a wharf in small-town Nova Scotia over the weekend.

Rubber chicken bandit on the lamb in Alberta

A Calgary man is wanted by RCMP in Airdrie, Alberta after he robbed a donation box from a Tim Hortons at CrossIron Mills, Alberta.

Progressive activists try to cancel South Park on Twitter

South Park is trending on Twitter these days, people don’t like it. Well, many do, but they just quietly enjoy the show from the comfort of their own home.

Coronavirus not all bad: cruise-ship passengers get free porn while quarantined

A cruise-ship that has been stuck at sea after they were passengers discovered to have coronavirus is getting a little help from an adult website.

Pranksters claim to have coronavirus in US Walmart

Two men, walked into a Walmart in the US and proclaimed that they has coronavirus in what appears to be yet another publicity stunt.

Men arrested for carrying drugs in bag labelled ‘BAG FULL OF DRUGS’

What would have just likely been a fine escalated after the troopers noticed that there was a bag inside the car labelled “Bag Full of Drugs”

WATCH: B.C. man in Speedo waterskis down the street, becomes legend

The internet has dubbed him ‘Speedo-man’ after a video posted shows a man skiing down residential streets being pulled by a pick up truck.

Baby Nut irks Baby Yoda lovers

If you were blown away by the international sensation that is Baby Yoda, there is more where that came from. Planters introduces Baby Nut to the world.

Seven all-time funny Canadian comedians

Canada is home to some of the funniest humans to ever walk the earth. Our sense of humour is unique to our home and native land for its particular brand of comedy.

