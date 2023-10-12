Immigration

POLL: 76 percent of Canadians want pause on immigration

Most Canadians want to put a hold on immigration and close borders until the threat of COVID-19 has passed and the economy recovers, according to a new poll.

Trudeau announces meeting with UN, will look into giving asylum seekers immigrant status

Trudeau touched on how Canadian jobs and businesses were dependent on international business, saying that Canada "can't wait for others to act."

EXCLUSIVE: Children traumatized in Canadian detention centres

For an eight year-old girl with a violent background, 48 hours of detention in Canada was enough to prompt their development of selective mutism.

Trudeau's immigration minister says Canada needs more newcomers following pandemic

Marco Medicino said that the role being played by immigration labour during the pandemic is showing why strong immigration has to continue afterwards.

Trudeau government hints at dropping immigration over unemployment

Trudeau's immigration minister has suggested that Canada's immigration rates may be slashed for the first time in a decade.

Trudeau government allows foreign worker permits while nearly 2.5 million Canadians are unemployed

The number of foreign workers hired in Canada since the WHO declaration of a worldwide pandemic on March 11 is not known.

Illegal immigration in Canada is near zero

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair noted that illegal border crossings, which have previously peeked at over 5,700 per month, have now dropped to zero.

Calgary boy writes letter to immigration minister to stop family’s deportation

A family in Calgary is attempting to avoid deportation from Canada. The family is from Sri Lanka and two of their children were born in Canada.

Over 50,000 immigrants ordered deported still living in Canada

Over 50,000 immigrants, many of whom entered Canada illegally, were ordered to leave Canada but still remain in the country.

Trudeau’s refugee bill labelled ineffective: Report

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s legislation on reducing immigration from the United States has been ineffective.

New Liberal program allows communities to choose immigrants based on job demands

A new Liberal program allows communities to choose the immigrants they bring in.

U.S. churches politicize nativity scenes

U.S. churches make climate change and immigration policies the themes of their nativity scenes

Family who moved to Canada with $48, makes the largest single donation to Scarborough Health Network

A family who emigrated to Canada 50 years ago with only $48 to their surname has made the largest single donation in the history of the Scarborough Health Network’s history.

Number of immigrants who become Canadian citizens dropping

According to a new study by StatsCan, the number of immigrants who become full Canadian citizens has dropped significantly.

As society must accommodate individuals, individuals must accommodate society

Diversity can only be Canada’s strength if we share common core values. That was what an 85-year-old Don Cherry, albeit poorly, was attempting to point out.

