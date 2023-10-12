EXCLUSIVE: Children traumatized in Canadian detention centres
For an eight year-old girl with a violent background, 48 hours of detention in Canada was enough to prompt their development of selective mutism.
Public Safety Minister Bill Blair noted that illegal border crossings, which have previously peeked at over 5,700 per month, have now dropped to zero.
A new Liberal program allows communities to choose the immigrants they bring in.
The family entered into the U.S. state of Washington from British Columbia through a ditch. Despite this, the family claimed that this act was entirely unintentional; only wishing to take a “brief detour” on a rural road to avoid an animal.
The province is seeking further financial compensation from the federal government at the tune of $25 million to fill an alleged “funding gap”.