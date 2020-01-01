Impeachment

EXCLUSIVE: Woman falsely accused of turning Michael Flynn into 'Russian asset' speaks out

Svetlana Lokhova was accused of being a Russian spy, of turning General Michael Flynn into a Russian asset. Now charges against Flynn have been dropped.

Donald Trump acquitted on impeachment charges

U.S. President Donald Trump has been acquitted on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, thus ending the…

WATCH: Nancy Pelosi rips up State of the Union speech

As Donald Trump ended his well-received State of the Union speech on Tuesday night, Nancy Pelosi tore up her own copy of the speech in front of the nation.

At this point, the impeachment hearings are simply a waste of time

The more Democrats complain about what a national disaster Trump is the more Americans roll their eyes and want them to shut up.

