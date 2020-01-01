India

Trudeau suffers blow to security council dreams as India supports competitors

Trudeau's ambition of having a seat on the UN Security Council suffered another blow today as India looks certain to vote for either Ireland or Norway.

Nico Johnson

Protesters demand the take-down of Gandhi statue—charge him with racism

Leftist activists in Britain are demanding the removal of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Leicester.

Collin Jones

Monkeys escape lab with tubes of coronavirus positive blood samples

Several monkeys escaped from a laboratory in India on Tuesday, and to make matters worse, they were carrying samples of COVID-19-tainted blood with them.

Quinn Patrick

India braces for the brutal impact of the coronavirus

Cases of COVID-19 are rising sharply in India, and there are concerns as to whether the country will be able to cope.

Collin Jones

India announces 'total lockdown' for population of 1.3 billion

India has announced a "total lockdown" for the country’s 1.3 billion people—the biggest stay-at-home order in the world amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sam Edwards

Ontario couple arrested in connection with CRA scam

An Ontario couple has been arrested and charged with laundering money in connection with the Canada Revenue Agency telephone scam.

Quinn Patrick

Terrorist tied to Trudeau arrested

The attempted assassin who was invited to a state dinner at Justin Trudeau’s infamous India trip was arrested in British Columbia on Monday.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Alcohol flows from household taps in India

Alcohol has seeped into the water supply in a town called Chalakudy in India and is flowing from the taps of local houses.

Sam Edwards

Cancelled yoga summit: New details from Trudeau’s India trip

An exclusive report from Global News reveals that Trudeau had planned to do a public yoga session with Prime Minister Nahendra Modi.

Quinn Patrick

DEADLY COCK: Man killed by his own cock on way to cockfight

An Indian man has died after being attacked by his own rooster en route to a cockfight. The man was taken to the hospital where he succumbed from …

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Four foreign affair gaffes that show Trudeau is underqualified

Gaffe after gaffe helps build the case that Trudeau is out of his league, having embarrassed himself in several countries on several occasions.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Over 30 scammers arrested at Indian call centre that targeted Canadians

An Indian call centre that had “dozens” of employees attempting to dupe Canadians into handing over money via various types of phone scams has shut down.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Indian lobby money spreading fake news in Canada, worldwide

265 websites worldwide, 13 in Canada, are spewing fake news with Indian lobby money.

Siddak Ahuja

Manchild drives new BMW into river because parents didn’t get him a Jaguar instead

A young driver allegedly pushed his new BMW into a river. Why? Because his parents got him the BMW instead of the Jaguar that he wanted.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Mass floods displace three million in India

Mumbai recorded its highest rainfall in 14 years. Cars have submerged underwater and life has come to a standstill.

Siddak Ahuja

