Trudeau suffers blow to security council dreams as India supports competitors
Trudeau's ambition of having a seat on the UN Security Council suffered another blow today as India looks certain to vote for either Ireland or Norway.
Cases of COVID-19 are rising sharply in India, and there are concerns as to whether the country will be able to cope.
Alcohol has seeped into the water supply in a town called Chalakudy in India and is flowing from the taps of local houses.
An Indian call centre that had “dozens” of employees attempting to dupe Canadians into handing over money via various types of phone scams has shut down.