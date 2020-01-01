CBC host cancels herself after complaining about lack of diversity
Christine Genier, host of Yukon Morning, a radio show that airs in Whitehorse, resigned after making comments regarding a lack of Indigenous and Black voices.
While not every Canadian has an answer on how to fix the railway blockade situation, most can agree that the government is failing to address the crisis.
Playwright Yolanda Bonnell is a two-spirit, Ojibwe/South Asian performer who has written a new play that she requested on CBC that white people not review.
Mark Milke, in his new book The Victim Cult, looks at some Indigenous policies of the Canadian government that are detrimental to native children.