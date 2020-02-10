Investigation

HATE HOAX? Police find no evidence after woman claims she was set on fire by 'racists'

Althea Bernstein claims she was attacked in June by four white supremacists in Madison, Wisc. The police to date haven't found any evidence of the attack.

James Anthony

Father of newborn stabbed to death in Hamilton, suspect at large

Late Thursday night, 34-year-old Michael Gallo was found in the backyard of his Hamilton home suffering from multiple stab wounds, was rushed to the hospital, and died a short time later

James Anthony

US Attorney opens investigation into Clinton Foundation

US Attorney John Durham has opened a separate investigation into the FBI's previous handling of the investigation of possible corruption in the Clinton Foundation.

James Anthony

Trending in investigation