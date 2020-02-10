Althea Bernstein claims she was attacked in June by four white supremacists in Madison, Wisc. The police to date haven't found any evidence of the attack.
Late Thursday night, 34-year-old Michael Gallo was found in the backyard of his Hamilton home suffering from multiple stab wounds, was rushed to the hospital, and died a short time later
US Attorney John Durham has opened a separate investigation into the FBI's previous handling of the investigation of possible corruption in the Clinton Foundation.
Get the top stories emailed every day. Newsletters may offer
personalized content or advertisements.