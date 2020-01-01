Iran

Iraqi protesters clash with pandemic, demand political change

Some groups have suspended rallies, while others continue to protest, saying the corruption in the Iraqi government is worse than the virus.

Joseph Labba

Iran blasts China, calls coronavirus figures a "bitter joke"

Jahanpur added, “If in China they say an epidemic was controlled in two months, one should really think about it”.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Chief of Iranian Revolutionary Guard makes unevidenced claims that coronavirus outbreak may be due to US ‘biological invasion’

The head of the Revolutionary Guards in Iran has made the claim that the outbreak of coronavirus may be a biological attack on China and Iran by the US.

Sam Edwards

Iranian family flees to Canada after son killed in Ukrainian flight 752 tragedy

The family of an Iranian graduate student at the University of Alberta who died during the disastrous shooting of a Ukrainian airplane by Iran have fled to Edmonton.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

COVID-19 cases linked to Iran rise in Canada

Coronavirus cases linked to Iran are on the rise in Canada, comprising almost half of the total coronavirus cases in Canada.

The Post Millennial

Iran’s deputy health minister confirms he has coronavirus after saying country had virus contained

The deputy health minister of Iran announced that he has been infected with coronavirus and isolated himself after experiencing a fever. Iraj Harirchi posted the news via a video on his social media.

Quinn Patrick

WATCH: Trudeau bows to Iranian regime after they murdered 57 Canadians

The photographs of Trudeau greeting Iran’s foreign minister were taken by an Iranian state photographer. Canadian journalists weren’t allowed to the event.

Nico Johnson

34 U.S. soldiers diagnosed with brain injuries following Iran’s airstrike

Thirty-four U.S. soldiers have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries after Iranian airstrikes were directed at the Ain al-Asad Air Base.

Sam Edwards

Why can’t Trudeau call a terrorist a terrorist?

For several years now, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been struggling to designate the notorious IRGC as a terrorist entity. This must end.

Joseph Fang

Iranian-Canadians, community leaders mourn victims of flight 752 in Montreal

Iranian-Canadians and community leaders gathered at the Iranian Islamic Centre in Montreal to honour the 176 lives lost in the recent tragic missile attack.

Barrett Wilson

Journalist makes McCarthyist blacklist of writers who oppose Iranian regime

Davide Mastracci is one of the McCarthyites policing the discourse on social media. He’s made a blacklist of writers who oppose the Iranian regime.

Beth Baisch and Barrett Wilson

Families of victims of Flight 752 will receive $25,000 per victim, says Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed media in Ottawa today, regarding downed passenger flight PS752, which saw the tragic death of 176, including 57 Canadians.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Scheer puts full blame on Iran for shot down plane

Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer blamed “Iranian Regime alone” on Tuesday for the downing of a Ukrainian passenger flight 752.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

While Iran shoots grieving protesters, Michael McCain pushes regime propaganda

Maple Leaf Foods CEO Michael McCain’s Twitter diatribe on Trump wasn’t brave as some journalists portrayed it, but an opportunistic misplacing of blame.

Spencer Fernando

Trudeau blames ‘escalation’ in Iran for deaths of Canadians

Justin Trudeau stated that the Canadians killed by an Iranian missile causing the downing of a passenger flight would still be alive if it weren’t for building tensions in Iran.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

