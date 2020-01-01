Trudeau says rescue of 4-year-old orphan girl in ISIS camp ‘too dangerous’
Kurds found a Canadian orphan Amira, 4-years-old, detained at an ISIS detention camp. Trudeau said it was “too dangerous” to rescue her.
A new reelection ad for Trump was released for the World Series game 7, even though the 2020 vote is over a year away.
SNL parody Trump calims to love ISIS gaining strength, but ironically hours prior real-life Trump gave the order that led to death of ISIS leader.
“Nobody can stop us until we reach 30 to 35 kilometres” (19 to 22 miles) inside Syria, he said.