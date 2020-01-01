Isis

Trudeau says rescue of 4-year-old orphan girl in ISIS camp ‘too dangerous’

Kurds found a Canadian orphan Amira, 4-years-old, detained at an ISIS detention camp. Trudeau said it was “too dangerous” to rescue her.

Turkish authorities accuse formerly detained Canadian of possessing ISIS propaganda

Turkish authorities allege a Canadian man had ISIS propaganda on his smart phone. Man says he didn’t know it was on his phone.

Trump honours hero dog who killed ISIS leader

President Trump honoured military working dog Conan, the Delta Force dog that chased down ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi last month.

WATCH: ‘He’s no Mr. Nice Guy’, Trump reelection ad airs during World Series

A new reelection ad for Trump was released for the World Series game 7, even though the 2020 vote is over a year away.

President Trump reveals name of dog involved in ISIS raid

After midnight on Wednesday night U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted the name of the dog involved in the ISIS raid.

Pentagon releases video of raid on al-Baghdadi

It was originally believed that Baghdadi dragged three children with him down one of the compound’s tunnels, as he fled from U.S. forces. This was found to be incorrect, with only two children being found dead along with the ISIS leader.

Trump releases picture of dog involved in ‘capturing and killing’ ISIS leader

General Mark Milley told reporters that the dog “performed a tremendous service” in finding al-Baghdadi in a tunnel under his compound.

SNL Trump says ‘we love’ ISIS being great again, hours after real-life ISIS leader killed from POTUS order

SNL parody Trump calims to love ISIS gaining strength, but ironically hours prior real-life Trump gave the order that led to death of ISIS leader.

Trump confirms U.S. has killed ISIS leader—’He died like a dog’

United States President Donald Trump has just confirmed during a White House press statement that Bakr al-Baghdadi died from a suicide vest detonation, taking the lives of three children with him.

ISIS Leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi is dead: Report

News broke Saturday night that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was likely captured or killed by U.S. military.

Calgary man was asked to plot ISIS terror attack in North America

Safraz Ali, who was a former University of Calgary student moved to live in the occupied Islamic State with his wife, but he claims he was not a member of the group.

Turkey refuses ceasefire talks with Kurds, risks mass ISIS escape

“Nobody can stop us until we reach 30 to 35 kilometres” (19 to 22 miles) inside Syria, he said.

RCMP has still not charged any Islamic State fighters, despite mounting evidence

Mohammed Khalifa, the Saudi Arabian-born Canadian citizen and key member of ISIS’ media and propaganda arm, was captured earlier this year following a gunfight with Kurdish fighters.

“I won’t lift a finger”: Scheer on repatriating ISIS fighters

Earlier today Conservative Party Andrew Scheer stated that he would not “lift a finger” to help repatriate Canadians who went to fight for terrorist organizations like ISIS abroad.

Online ISIS supporter to be released in B.C. while awaiting deportation

As part of his release, Hamdan must meet more than 25 conditions, according to spokesperson Melissa Anderson; however, she failed to specify what these conditions would be.

