American Jews looking to Israel as anti-Semitism in the US rises

More American Jews applied to or inquired about immigrating to Israel in May than in any single month over the last two decades due to coronavirus and rising anti-Semitism.

Ari Hoffman Ari Hoffman

In the fight against coronavirus, Israel has been a model for the world

Israel truly has been a model for other countries to emulate in its fight against COVID-19, and the entire world may soon benefit from Israel’s ingenuity, its perseverance and its chutzpah!

Mike Fegelman Mike Fegelman

Antibody to combat coronavirus discovered by Israeli research group

The Israel Institute for Biological Research has made a new scientific development in the isolation of an antibody that neutralizes the coronavirus.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Israeli's mourning on memorial day turns to independence day celebrations at midnight

One thing is for certain, Israel and the Jewish people have been through worse during our thousands of years of existence. The celebrations will always return.

Ari Hoffman Ari Hoffman

BDS founder wants to boycott everything except Israeli medical help

Too bad it took so long, and a pandemic to make it crystal clear to everyone what a bunch of political losers the BDS gang is.

Barbara Kay Barbara Kay

Tallest tower in Tel Aviv alight with Jewish prayer

The Azrieli Sarona Tower in Tel Aviv is lighting up some hope amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The tower was lit up, displaying the words "Shema Yisrael."

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Seven changes coronavirus will have on contemporary life

As it ravages our society and wrecks havoc on the global economy, here are a few ways that the virus will change our contemporary lives for good.

Melissa Langsam Braunstein Melissa Langsam Braunstein

WATCH: Israeli man walks dog with a drone to practice social distancing

The dog's owner is an Israeli man who needed to give his pup some air, but didn't want to risk infection. That's where the trusty drone comes in.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

CORONAVIRUS: Israel closes borders, Canada avoids 'knee-jerk reactions'

One instance where this contrast can be seen is when looking at the difference in approach between Canada and Israel.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

WATCH: Israel tightens quarantines due to coronavirus

Israel issued a 14 day quarantine for all of those who arrive to the country and closed some border crossings. Canada has issued travel advisories.

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

It’s hard to answer the question: ‘Is Bernie Sanders an anti-Semite?’

Bernie Sanders has turned his back on his Jewish heritage and his political ideology is one that attracts many anti-Semites.

Ari Hoffman Ari Hoffman

The greatest gift the Jewish nation could ever ask for

US President Donald Trump’s Peace to Prosperity plan has the potential to bring a long-lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

Jakob Glogauer Jakob Glogauer

Israel should walk away from the fantasy of peace

There are many flaws to the Trump Administration’s Peace Plan, including the proposal of tunnels being built under Israel Proper.

Hannah Grossman Hannah Grossman

Trump unveils ‘deal of the century’ Middle East Peace Plan

President Donald Trump has released his Middle East peace plan after months and months of speculation.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

The vital importance in remembering the Holocaust

On the 75th anniversary, International Holocaust Remembrance Day is more important than ever as a new wave of anti-Semitism needs to be stopped.

Jakob Glogauer Jakob Glogauer

