Jason Kenney

Kenney to hold referendum on Alberta's equalization payments

A referendum on equalization in 2021 will happen as part of Alberta's Fair Deal Panel's recommendations, said the province's Premier Kenney.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Alberta premier attacks Liberal gun ban as a punishment for law-abiding gun owners

Premier Jason Kenney and other Albertan politicians have called out the new Liberal gun ban as "an overreach" that punishing law-abiding gun owners.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Premier Kenney advocates for opening up the economy, protecting seniors

There is a push to get things back to normal and the virus is being presented by the UCP as more of a threat to seniors but not so much to younger people.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney writes letter to Trudeau asking for exemption for pro athletes

Kenney asked that foreign professional athletes be exempt from the 14-day quarantine period that is currently required for people entering the country.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

The politicians were wrong—predictions on coronavirus deaths were wild exaggerations

The facts are in. The COVID-19 death predictions of governments are proving to be wild exaggerations that have inflicted unnecessary fear, anxiety and stress on millions of people.

John Carpay John Carpay

Alberta Premier Kenney says he will not make coronavirus vaccine mandatory

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has said that he would not make a coronavirus vaccine mandatory.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Manic leftists outraged by Kenney's anti-human trafficking appointment

Kenney was heavily criticized today after he appointed Paul Brandt to the government's anti-trafficking task force.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Jason Kenney RIPS left-wing leaders advocating for 'death of oil'

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney fired back at progressive leaders on Thursday after their comments on the oil industry.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

BREAKING: Jason Kenney considers Alberta's own chief firearms officer to replace Trudeau's

Jason Kenney is clearly not a fan of Prime Minister Trudeau's new ban of 1,500 firearms. In response, he is considering appointing Alberta's own chief firearms officer to replace Trudeau's.

Barrett Wilson Barrett Wilson

Jason Kenney to unveil Alberta's phased economic relaunch

Jason Kenney is revealing details on Alberta's strategy to relaunch the economy Thursday, as projections show success in its fight against coronavirus.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Canadians need to know what models Trudeau's government used to justify coronavirus restrictions

Citizens have a right to access the entirety of literature, documentation, evidence and methods which undergird the COVID-19 predictions of our federal and provincial governments.

John Carpay John Carpay

Hong Kong pro-democracy activists are back in the streets as coronavirus restrictions lift

Hong Kong pro-democracy activists gathered to protest Beijing at the Landmark Atrium in Central on Wednesday. Coronavirus restrictions are no longer holding them back.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

Human cost of coronavirus must include economic toll

It’s easy to assert that human lives matter more than the economy, but that is blind to reality. Human life and human health depend on a strong economy.

John Carpay John Carpay

Jason Kenney calls on Trudeau government to provide real support to the energy industry

Premier Jason Kenney is asking for the Trudeau government to provide more support for the energy industry in Alberta while prices continue to fall.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Alberta's legislative power grab is unconstitutional

While waging war against COVID-19, politicians in Alberta are not being truthful about their unconstitutional power grab during a public health emergency.

John Carpay John Carpay

Most Read jason-kenney