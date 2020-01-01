Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew asked to testify as a witness in Epstein inquiry

Prince Andrew has been formally asked to speak at the Jeffrey Epstein inquiry by the U.S. Department of Justice, according to the BBC.

Quinn Patrick

Bill Clinton was spotted on Epstein's pedophile island, according to Netflix documentary

A new witness has come forward claiming that Bill Clinton spent time with his friend Jeffrey Epstein at the financier's notorious orgy island—contradicting the former president's denials that he had ever visited there.

Collin Jones

Federal prosecutors want to interview Prince Andrew over Epstein scandal

The FBI and federal prosecutors in New York have asked if they can interview Prince Andrew in their ongoing investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.

Barrett Wilson

Doctor shares new evidence suggesting Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself

Dr. Michael Baden, a forensic pathologist has claimed that Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself.

Quinn Patrick

U.S. Virgin Islands sues estate of Jeffrey Epstein

The U.S. Virgin Islands is suing the estate of Jeffrey Epstein for the sex trafficking hundreds of women and girls to his private island, Little St. James.

Barrett Wilson

Pictures show Bill Clinton posing with Ghislaine Maxwell and Epstein victim Chauntae Davis

Recently released pictures from Clinton’s trip on Epstein’s private jet show him posing with Ghislaine Maxwell and Chauntae Davis

Sam Edwards

PRINCE ANDREW: Canadian orgs won’t say if they’ll cut ties with disgraced Royal

Numerous U.K. and Australian organizations and companies have cut ties with the Duke of York, but orgs in Canada are staying mum.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Prince Andrew stepping down from public duties following Epstein accusations

Prince Andrew, the second son of Queen Elizabeth II, says he will be stepping down from public duties “for the foreseeable future.”

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Epstein guards who ‘fell asleep’ arrested, may face charges

Charges could be laid as soon as Tuesday evening, and would be first criminal charges laid in connection to Epstein’s death.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

EPSTEIN DIDN’T KILL HIMSELF: College students recreate viral meme on live TV

“I would say mainly his no-nonsense policy and especially since Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself. That’s awesome. Yeah,” said the student.

Siddak Ahuja

EPSTEIN DIDN’T KILL HIMSELF: Brewery releases secret message on beer cans

With the suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of prolific multi-millionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, a mountain of “EPSTEIN DIDN’T KILL HIMSELF” memes have taken over the internet.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Jeffrey Epstein ‘most prolific pedophile,’ said ABC journalist on hot mic, ‘had [Bill] Clinton’ implicated too: Report

ABC journalist on hot mic talks about her three-year-old story on Jeffrey Epstein being killed because of royal family, other powerful people, per Project Veritas report.

Graeme Gordon

EPSTEIN: Project Veritas says source to come out today with info on alleged coverup

Investigative news outlet Project Veritas is set to release a story with source who allegedly has video footage showing Jeffrey Epstein’s death was a coverup.

Diana Davison

Epstein autopsy reveals broken neck bones, raises eyebrows

This adds to a list of already questionable circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death. Conspiracy theories run amok, with Donald Trump retweeting one.

Siddak Ahuja

