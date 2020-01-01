Young woman surprised to match with Jessica Yaniv on lesbians-only dating app
In Vancouver, a 23-year-old woman downloaded lesbian dating app HER in the hope of meeting someone for love and companionship. Instead, she matched with Jessica Yaniv.
Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.
Canadian trans activist Jessica Yaniv has been threatened with legal action after telling her Twitter followers that Amy Eileen Hamm sexually assaulted her.
the scene outside of the Surrey Law Courts was shocking as Yaniv was caught on camera violently assaulting Rebel Media reporter Keean Bexte.