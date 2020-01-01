Jewish Community

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio scolds Jewish community after they cut locks to local playground

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke out against a Jewish community after they cut the locks on the gates of a playground in their community.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

American Jews looking to Israel as anti-Semitism in the US rises

More American Jews applied to or inquired about immigrating to Israel in May than in any single month over the last two decades due to coronavirus and rising anti-Semitism.

Ari Hoffman Ari Hoffman

Protester threatens to burn down Jewish 'Diamond District' in NYC unless demands are met

A protest leader partaking in the Black Lives Matter protests over the death of George Floyd threatened to burn down the Diamond District in New York City.

Ian Miles Cheong Ian Miles Cheong

Jewish children's gathering turned into a George Floyd protest so de Blasio wouldn't shut it down

Jewish children in NYC put up a sign that read, "Justice for George Floyd" in the hopes that it would prevent NYPD from breaking up the gathering.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Police break up rabbi's funeral in New York due to social distancing concerns

A New York City funeral for a deceased rabbi in Brooklyn's Borough Park neighbourhood was broken up by police on Thursday.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Israeli's mourning on memorial day turns to independence day celebrations at midnight

One thing is for certain, Israel and the Jewish people have been through worse during our thousands of years of existence. The celebrations will always return.

Ari Hoffman Ari Hoffman

Thousands of Orthodox Jews hit hard by coronavirus donate plasma in New York

Orthodox Jews in New York are donating blood plasma after recovering from coronavirus in order to help in the ongoing fight against the illness.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Exploring the importance of Holocaust Remembrance Day

People usually celebrate 4/20 for the weed. What they don’t realize is there are many neo Nazis who celebrate April 20th marking Hitler’s Birthday. This year, the date even coincided with the start of Yom Hashoah, which begins on April 20 and ends on the evening of April 21.

Ari Hoffman Ari Hoffman

Tallest tower in Tel Aviv alight with Jewish prayer

The Azrieli Sarona Tower in Tel Aviv is lighting up some hope amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The tower was lit up, displaying the words "Shema Yisrael."

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Canada loses a vital voice in media as CJN shuts down

We hope that somehow a third act is in store for the CJN when Canadian life returns to the new normal, whatever that may look like.

Barbara Kay Barbara Kay

Monsey: Meet the Orthodox Jews who are fighting for their Second Amendment rights

"Most of us in the orthodox community, we tend to lean more politically conservative. And the Second Amendment is part of that."

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

