Jody Wilson-raybould

Trudeau's parliamentary power grab must be fought

This election will decide whether Canada will continue to be a free and prosperous nation, or whether we will slide downwards into tyranny, corruption, and authoritarianism.

Warren Steinley Warren Steinley

EXCLUSIVE: Trudeau Foundation rewards judge with job after shilling for PM in SNC Lavalin scandal

Beverley McLachlin, who served as Chief Justice before getting wrapped up in the SNC Lavalin scandal, has been appointed a mentor in the Trudeau Foundation.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Jody Wilson-Raybould is 2019’s newsmaker of the year

After being surveyed by The Canadian Press, Jody Wilson-Raybould was declared “Newsmaker of the Year” for 2019.

Siddak Ahuja Siddak Ahuja

Interim Green leader hopes to recruit Wilson-Raybould as May’s replacement

Jo-Ann Roberts is considering recruiting former Liberal Cabinet Minister and now independent MP, Jody Wilson-Raybould to the party’s top job.

Ali Taghva Ali Taghva

Interview: Surprise-win Green MP Jenica Atwin wants Jody Wilson-Raybould to join party

The Post Millennial sat down with Atwin so to discover Canada’s new star M.P. In the conversation, Atwin discussed her background and her political influences, as well as what she hopes the Green Party can do to remedy Western alienation and the courting of Jody-Wilson Raybould.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Jody Wilson-Raybould wins seat as independent candidate

The woman who took on Trudeau in the SNC-Lavalin scandal has officially won her seat as an independent candidate in Vancouver Granville.

Cosmin Dzsurdzsa Cosmin Dzsurdzsa

Three tossup ridings to watch out for in British Columbia

British Columbia will be a fierce battleground on election day. Party leaders have devoted valuable pre-election time to campaign in the province and to persuade voters to pick their respective party at the ballot.

Cosmin Dzsurdzsa Cosmin Dzsurdzsa

If Trudeau really cares about his privilege, why did he treat Jody Wilson-Raybould like garbage?

Trudeau shows he feels that he’s exempt from the same rules he imposes on others and that reciting magic words will let him get away with it.

Spencer Fernando Spencer Fernando

RCMP interview Jody Wilson-Raybould regarding PMO political interference in SNC-Lavalin affair

Wilson-Raybould called for the Trudeau government to waive cabinet confidentiality for her, in which the members of the cabinet must not reveal the content of discussions which take place.

Ali Taghva Ali Taghva

Jody Wilson-Raybould was contacted by RCMP regarding SNC-Lavalin

Former Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould has disclosed that she was contacted by the RCMP regarding the SNC-Lavalin scandal and that she talked to them.

Barrett Wilson Barrett Wilson

The Liberal party’s only potential savour is Jody Wilson-Raybould

The findings in the Mario Dion report are not just damning. They could wipe out the current Liberal establishment – but, there could be a way out.

Ali Taghva Ali Taghva

Did SNC-Lavalin sponsor an ad to smear Jody Wilson-Raybould?

According to a tweet by Conservative MP Michelle Rempel, SNC-Lavalin has sponsored an ad that besmirches to name of Jody Wilson-Raybould.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Jody Wilson-Raybould reveals that Justin Trudeau’s Liberals are not to be trusted

Jody Wilson-Raybould has every right to feel disillusioned by the Liberal Party, whose leadership (including Justin Trudeau) pressured, harassed, and then threw her under the bus.

Ali Taghva Ali Taghva

Jody Wilson-Raybould releases letter to Liberal caucus

According to the CBC, Jody Wilson-Raybould has released a letter to the Liberal caucus negotiating a way to remain in the caucus.

Yanky Pollak Yanky Pollak

Most Read jody-wilson-raybould