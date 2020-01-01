Trudeau's parliamentary power grab must be fought
This election will decide whether Canada will continue to be a free and prosperous nation, or whether we will slide downwards into tyranny, corruption, and authoritarianism.
Jo-Ann Roberts is considering recruiting former Liberal Cabinet Minister and now independent MP, Jody Wilson-Raybould to the party’s top job.
The Post Millennial sat down with Atwin so to discover Canada’s new star M.P. In the conversation, Atwin discussed her background and her political influences, as well as what she hopes the Green Party can do to remedy Western alienation and the courting of Jody-Wilson Raybould.
Trudeau shows he feels that he’s exempt from the same rules he imposes on others and that reciting magic words will let him get away with it.
According to a tweet by Conservative MP Michelle Rempel, SNC-Lavalin has sponsored an ad that besmirches to name of Jody Wilson-Raybould.