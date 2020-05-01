55% of Americans think Joe Biden shows early signs of dementia
A new poll by Zogby shows that 55% of Americans think Joe Biden may be suffering from dementia.
When individuals are grouped together into voting blocs and justice is applied collectively, a moral majority will see themselves as parental authoritarians caring for the minority.
During the call Poroshenko admits that the Prosecutor Biden wanted fired had no evidence of wrongdoing against him but he was forced to resign anyways.
President Trump spoke out on the unmasking of Michael Flynn today from the White House.