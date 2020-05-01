Joe Biden

55% of Americans think Joe Biden shows early signs of dementia

A new poll by Zogby shows that 55% of Americans think Joe Biden may be suffering from dementia.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

Joe Biden can't 'heal racial wounds'—he helped create them

Joe Biden has tried to pitch himself as the answer to America’s race problem. But it’s hard to see how voters can trust Biden to fix racial inequities he helped create.

Brad Polumbo Brad Polumbo

Liberal Twitter bluechecks outraged over Biden meme, but ignore Kathy Griffin's death threat

The hypocrisy is staggering, but it also illustrates an important fact that the internet has proven time and time again: the left can't meme.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

Joe Biden played identity politics and lost big time

When individuals are grouped together into voting blocs and justice is applied collectively, a moral majority will see themselves as parental authoritarians caring for the minority.

Chad Felix Greene Chad Felix Greene

Biden's accuser loses legal representation as her credibility is questioned

The lawyer who was representing Tara Reade in her sexual assault claim against Democratic nominee Joe Biden has announced that he will no longer represent her

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Joe Biden underestimates Black voters' ability to think for themselves

What Biden said was not only condescending but just as racist as he'd likely claim any random Trump quote on race is.

Kristen Monique Kristen Monique

WATCH: Joe Biden says black voters who don't vote for him "ain't black"

Joe Biden is taking some heat after making a controversial statement on the popular morning radio show The Breakfast Club.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Leaked phone call appears to show that Ukraine fired prosecutor at Joe Biden's request

During the call Poroshenko admits that the Prosecutor Biden wanted fired had no evidence of wrongdoing against him but he was forced to resign anyways.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Joe Biden says if elected he will cancel permit for Keystone XL pipeline

The Keystone XL pipeline will be cancelled by Joe Biden if he is elected as the next US president, according to his campaign.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Don’t vote for Joe Biden if you believe all women like Joe Biden does

The same politicians who sing Biden's praises and claim his innocence did not afford the same due process to the sons and daughters of ordinary Americans.

Barrett Wilson Barrett Wilson

WATCH: Biden says those who believe Tara Reade 'probably shouldn't vote for me'

Biden said Reade’s story has suffered from problems of inconsistency, and that there was no truth to it. When asked if he remembered her, he said “I don’t.”

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

BREAKING: President Trump responds to Biden appearing on list of Obama officials who unmasked General Flynn

President Trump spoke out on the unmasking of Michael Flynn today from the White House.

Barrett Wilson Barrett Wilson

BREAKING: List of names involved in unmasking of Michael Flynn released, includes Obama's chief of staff, Comey, Biden

The Acting Director of National Intelligence has released the names of 39 people in the Obama administration who are believed to have “requested Flynn unmasking.”

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

Joe Biden vows to strip college students of the due process he currently enjoys

In a baffling move, the embattled Democratic presidential candidate has pledged to undo Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’s restoration of due process on American college campuses.

Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson

Believe Tara Reade but vote for Joe Biden anyway, says The New York Times

“Suck it up and make the utilitarian bargain,” writes Linda Hirshman in the op ed page of today’s The New York Times. She’s talking, of course, about Joe Biden.

Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson

Most Read joe-biden