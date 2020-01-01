A federal judge has given Joe Exotic's rival, Carole Baskin, control of Exotic's zoo in Oklahoma as part of a $1 million ruling concerning a trademark dispute.
Tiger King leaves people entertained, amused, and empty. Maybe Carole Baskin is the one really working for justice for big cats in captivity.
A tiger located at the Bronx Zoo became the first animal in the US to test positive for coronavirus, according to officials who delivered the news Sunday.
Going inside has made us realize that we are our own main characters. Joe Exotic shows us just how to be the hero we want in our own lives. Even if the price is our freedom.
Subscribe to our newsletter to all the latest news headlines and more!