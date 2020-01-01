Joe Exotic

Tiger King's zoo to be given to rival Carole Baskin

A federal judge has given Joe Exotic's rival, Carole Baskin, control of Exotic's zoo in Oklahoma as part of a $1 million ruling concerning a trademark dispute.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

Carole Baskin fights back against Tiger King

Tiger King leaves people entertained, amused, and empty. Maybe Carole Baskin is the one really working for justice for big cats in captivity.

Holly Scheer Holly Scheer

Tiger at Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus

A tiger located at the Bronx Zoo became the first animal in the US to test positive for coronavirus, according to officials who delivered the news Sunday.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Tiger King’s Joe Exotic is the hero we need right now

Going inside has made us realize that we are our own main characters. Joe Exotic shows us just how to be the hero we want in our own lives. Even if the price is our freedom.

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

