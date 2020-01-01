Jordan Peterson

Jordan Peterson returns with epic takedown of political correctness

Jordan Peterson released a post on his website concerning the dangerous impacts political correctness is having in universities and on important research.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Norm Macdonald asks Dr. Jordan Peterson to appear on his podcast

Peterson, who appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience at a somewhat regular basis, has not appeared on the show since November of 2018.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Crashing an early Jordan Peterson lecture

Thank you, Dr. Peterson, for doing so much good. I can always say, I knew you—briefly—way back when.

Ieden Wall Ieden Wall

Five rules from the Bible: Revisiting Jordan Peterson’s viral lecture series

There are core messages  in Peterson’s biblical lectures— rules, if you will — that make those who care to listen all the wiser.

Spencer Wightman Spencer Wightman

Social justice lunatics celebrate Jordan Peterson’s struggles

After his daughter opened up about the difficulties Jordan Peterson encountered over this past year, a torrent of ill-wishes were released to social media.

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

EXCLUSIVE: Update on the health of Dr. Jordan B. Peterson

After several failed treatment attempts in North American hospitals, Dr. Peterson had to seek an emergency medical benzodiazepine detox in Russia.

Mikhaila Peterson Mikhaila Peterson

Anti-Jordan Peterson professor accused of abuse of power by former colleague, students

Professor McCoy said, “Peterson is basically espousing hate speech and he ought to be deplatformed in the strongest sense” according to a former student.

Anna Slatz Anna Slatz

Professor vows to fail students if they cite Jordan Peterson

Ted McCoy, professor of sociology at the University of Calgary, has tweeted out that any student who cites Dr. Jordan Peterson in his class will fail.

Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson

Mikhaila Peterson’s survival guide to troll culture

Trolls are a bipartisan problem, and we need to know how to deal with them.

Mikhaila Peterson Mikhaila Peterson

Jordan Peterson is not a gateway drug to the alt-right

We live in an era that depends too heavily on machine learning. Peterson preaches the exact opposite of this: deeply personal, human, and humane learning.

Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson

Jordan Peterson and daughter plagued by fraudulent books on Amazon

Mikhaila Peterson and her father Dr. Jordan Peterson have a bestselling book on Amazon about the carnivore diet. The only problem, it’s not their book.

Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson

Screening of Jordan Peterson movie cancelled because staff felt “uncomfortable”

ShapeShifter Lab in New York City has cancelled a screening for the movie “The Rise of Jordan Peterson” because its staff felt uncomfortable.

Siddak Ahuja Siddak Ahuja

Cineplex stands up for free speech, will show Jordan Peterson film

Cineplex now has permitted The Rise of Jordan Peterson documentary to play in their theatres across the country.

Jakob Glogauer Jakob Glogauer

EXCLUSIVE: Jordan Peterson film cancelled in Canadian movie theatre

The Jordan Peterson film was cancelled by the Carlton Cinema in Toronto because “apparently one or more staff complained about the film.”

Kathrine Jebsen Moore Kathrine Jebsen Moore

Deep fakes are an assault on reality

Deep fakes are weird and they’re getting worse. From now on, what we make of reality is up to each of us alone, and we better get it right.

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

