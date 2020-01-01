Journalist

BREAKING: Twitter RE-SUSPENDS NY Post writer for tweets about activist journalist Carlos Maza

Jonathan Levine was suspended from Twitter for posting a story about journalist Carlos Maza, twice. He was reinstated only to be banned again.

Libby Emmons and Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Libby Emmons and Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy

Reporter suspended from Twitter for sharing public information about Carlos Maza, who advocates for “eating the rich.” Journalists punished for reporting facts.

Ian Miles Cheong Ian Miles Cheong

Heritage minister retreats from licensing all news media

Guilbeault stated that “If you’re a distributor of content in Canada and obviously if you’re a very small media organization the requirement probably wouldn’t be the same if you’re Facebook, or Google. There would have to be some proportionality embedded into this.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

WATCH: Bernie Sanders campaign calls police on journalist

Shocking new footage was released today by Project Veritas, showing the Bernie Sanders campaign calling the police on their journalist

Bobby Harr Bobby Harr

Toronto Star sports writer calls prominent female conservative journalist ‘garbage’

It appears that the Toronto Star’s Bruce Arthur has a passion for hurling abuse at strong conservative women. Specifically, Candice Malcolm.

Mattea Merta Mattea Merta

Journalist Max Blumenthal arrested by US authorities over ‘phony’ charges

Blumenthal says he was arrested on “completely false” charges, spent two days in jail shackled, and was denied the right to call a lawyer.

Siddak Ahuja Siddak Ahuja

Banana republic behaviour: Rebel reporter on his ejection & arrest at Conservative campaign event

Reporters being bounced from campaign events or prevented from covering them all together has unfortunately become a storyline in this year’s federal election.

Jason Unrau Jason Unrau

True North journalist banned from covering Liberal campaign for fourth day in a row

September 25 marks the fourth day of Andrew Lawton being the only journalist following the Liberal campaign to not be accredited and permitted access to the campaign bus, as well as numerous Liberal events.

Dylan Gibbons Dylan Gibbons

Journalist Owen Jones alleges he was attacked by far-right mob

Prominent journalist Owen Jones alleges that he was attacked by a far-right mob outside of a pub. The event allegedly occurred on his birthday.

Siddak Ahuja Siddak Ahuja

Somali-Canadian journalist killed in Somali hotel attack

Hodan Nalayeh, a Somali-Canadian journalist who once resided in the Toronto Area, was killed in a hotel attack in Somali, according to a Mogadishu-based Radio station.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

A Toronto Star columnist stabbed a raccoon, and it didn’t go well

When I was a young lad, my grandfather told me, “don’t go stabbing raccoons. Especially if you are a columnist for the Toronto Star.” I never knew what that meant, until today.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Most Read journalist