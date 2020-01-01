Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber beats Elvis Presley’s 60-year record with release of new album Changes

Justin Bieber has now had seven Billboard No. 1 albums in a row making him the youngest solo artist to do so at 25.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Justin Bieber fires back at PETA after condemnation of his exotic cats

No stranger to owning exotic pets, including a monkey, Justin Bieber has been dragged in front of PETA’s enraged head lights after the pop star’s purchase of two exotic cats valued at $35,000.

Dylan Gibbons Dylan Gibbons

Justin Bieber finds meaning in God and family rather than fame and fortune

As Dr. Jordan Peterson perfectly puts it, “There is no better pathway to self-realization and the ennoblement of being, than to aim for the highest good you can conceive of and to commit yourself to it.”

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Most Read justin-bieber