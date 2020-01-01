Justin Bieber has now had seven Billboard No. 1 albums in a row making him the youngest solo artist to do so at 25.
No stranger to owning exotic pets, including a monkey, Justin Bieber has been dragged in front of PETA’s enraged head lights after the pop star’s purchase of two exotic cats valued at $35,000.
As Dr. Jordan Peterson perfectly puts it, “There is no better pathway to self-realization and the ennoblement of being, than to aim for the highest good you can conceive of and to commit yourself to it.”
Subscribe to our newsletter to all the latest news headlines and more!