Kanye West

Atheist group protests Kanye West’s prison proselytizing

Kanye West visited a Texas prison. Then the sheriff, Kanye, and the prisoners were admonished by anti-faith group The Freedom from Religion Foundation.

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

Kanye West says parents need to ‘protect kids from the indoctrination of the media’

Musician and fashion designer Kanye West spoke to the crowd at pastor and televangelist Joel Olsteen’s megachurch in Houston.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Kanye West makes Christianity great again with Jesus Is King

International superstar Kanye West released his ninth studio album Jesus Is King Friday, in one of the more interesting career moves the always provocative artist has made since coming out as a Trump supporter last year.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Most Read kanye-west