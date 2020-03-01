Kanye West visited a Texas prison. Then the sheriff, Kanye, and the prisoners were admonished by anti-faith group The Freedom from Religion Foundation.
Musician and fashion designer Kanye West spoke to the crowd at pastor and televangelist Joel Olsteen’s megachurch in Houston.
International superstar Kanye West released his ninth studio album Jesus Is King Friday, in one of the more interesting career moves the always provocative artist has made since coming out as a Trump supporter last year.
Subscribe to our newsletter to all the latest news headlines and more!