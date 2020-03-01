Kidnapping

Ontario kidnapping leads to the arrest of three adults and two minors

In London, Ontario, three adults and two youths have been arrested by London Police in connection with the kidnapping of a teenage boy on Tuesday evening.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Toronto police to reveal new information in kidnapping case of Ontario boy

Toronto police are expected to give an update on the investigation into the abduction of Shammah Jolayemi, who was taken on the morning of March 4.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

AMBER ALERT: 14 year-old Toronto boy abducted

Wednesday morning, a 14-year-old North York boy screamed for help as he was pushed into a Jeep by two men. Police are asking for the public’s help.

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

Border patrol agents on the lookout for parental kidnappings over Christmas

Border patrol agents at Canadian customs say they’re on high alert for parental abductions during the holidays.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Most Read kidnapping