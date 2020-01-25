Kingston.

Ontario missing reservist found dead in LaSalle Causeway

The OPP’s underwater search and recovery unit found and retrieved the body of Private Michal Beaman on Wednesday, January 29.

Notorious ‘Street Preachers’ arrested again, this time in Kingston

The notorious “Street Preachers” are at it again. They are well-known in London, Ontario, often being arrested for harassment.

Southern Ontario could see major ice buildup, power outages expected

Much of Ontario is now under a freezing rain warning that could cause power outages, including in Ottawa and Barrie.

Seven dead after Kingston plane crash

A plane crash has caused seven people, including three children, to have died in a wooded area near Kingston, Ontario.

WATCH: Two dead after barbaric stabbing in Kingston, ON

A Kingston man was shot and killed following a brutal stabbing incident in which two people were stabbed in Kingston, Ontario, according to police. Police have also confirmed that two people have died as a result of the incident, with one being the suspect.

