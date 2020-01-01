Kshama Sawant

Demands emerge from protestors claiming to be in Seattle's Capital Hill Autonomous Zone

A group claiming to be the leadership of occupiers of Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood have published a list of demands for a return of the area.

Democrat leaders in Seattle encourage Antifa-led violence, takeover of Capitol Hill

Antifa militants from the John Brown Gun Club set up the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” complete with barricades, guards armed with AR 15’s and signs saying “you are now leaving the USA.”

Seattle authorities abandon downtown to protestors amid demands for mayor's resignation

Hundreds of protestors, who were aided by a City Council member, stormed Seattle's City Hall Tuesday night, demanding the resignation of the mayor.

