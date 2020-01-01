A group claiming to be the leadership of occupiers of Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood have published a list of demands for a return of the area.
Antifa militants from the John Brown Gun Club set up the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” complete with barricades, guards armed with AR 15’s and signs saying “you are now leaving the USA.”
Hundreds of protestors, who were aided by a City Council member, stormed Seattle's City Hall Tuesday night, demanding the resignation of the mayor.
Subscribe to our newsletter to all the latest news headlines and more!